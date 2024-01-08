Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:51
comunicato stampa

Alimentiv Announces Pierre Gaudreault as New Chief Executive Officer

08 gennaio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, ON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv Inc. ("Alimentiv") is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Gaudreault as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2024. This announcement follows a comprehensive international CEO search conducted by the Board of Directors.

Pierre brings a wealth of experience, with over 25 years of executive expertise managing businesses in Canada, Europe, and Asia. His extensive background includes international leadership roles in diverse commercial organizations, spearheading go-to-market model transformations, and driving transformation and growth. He is deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusion, building relationships, and promoting leadership development. His experience, coupled with a commitment to a people-first approach, aligns with the culture and values that are integral to Alimentiv. Pierre is well-positioned to build upon the solid foundation established by the leaders who preceded him.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pierre as our new CEO. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to relationships, diversity, and inclusion align seamlessly with Alimentiv's values. Pierre's wealth of experience will be invaluable to the organization's strategic vision and continued growth.

We look forward to achieving continued success under his leadership," said Jennifer Roedding, Chairperson of the Alimentiv Board of Directors.

"While meeting with the executives and Board of Directors, I have admired how the entire company has been behind the mission to Transform Human Health with values focused on people. I truly believe in teamwork and that together, as a collective group, we can achieve tremendous results. I look forward to what we can accomplish together", said Pierre Gaudreault, incoming CEO for Alimentiv.

Alimentiv is a global gastroenterology-focused contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, central image management, precision medicine, statistics, and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Alimentiv employs more than 500 people across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The organization's unique model combines the efforts of internationally recognized academic researchers and operational experts to offer integrated solutions to customers. Over the past 20 years, Alimentiv has become a recognized expert in clinical trial design, central image management solutions, outcome measure development, and precision medicine for drug development in GI. Today, Alimentiv provides services in more than 50 countries worldwide, collaborates with leading universities and academic institutions across the globe, and works with many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to bring new and improved treatment options to patients. Alimentiv is committed to investment in medical research and development, focusing on identifying barriers to drug development and pursuing solutions that advance GI research. The research findings are operationalized into an efficient clinical trial methodology for clients that aligns with emerging regulatory standards. In collaboration with leading experts, Alimentiv has pioneered the development, validation, and standardization of outcome measures and technology, shaping the evolving clinical trial landscape for multiple indications and providing meaningful long-term consequences for patients, their treatment, and society. For more information, visit: www.alimentiv.com

Contact: Fern Livingstone, Tel: 519.639.3205, Email: fern.livingstone@alimentiv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312107/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_Announces_Pierre_Gaudreault_as_New_Chie.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alimentiv-announces-pierre-gaudreault-as-new-chief-executive-officer-302027722.html

