Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:01 Terremoto in provincia di Piacenza, registrata scossa di magnitudo 3.5

07:28 Israele ordina evacuazione 1 milione di civili da Gaza City. Hamas: "Restate qui"

07:23 Meteo previsioni, arriva il ciclone Medusa: cosa succede la prossima settimana

00:02 Hamas: "Attacco preparato in 2 anni". Israele pensava a esercitazione

00:01 Oggi in Israele Tajani, Von der Leyen e Metsola

23:51 Elena Basile e Corrado Formigli, scontro a Piazzapulita: "Me ne vado"

23:19 Bologna, giovane di 23 anni suicida in diretta social

22:46 Manifestazione 'Palestina libera' a Roma, massima attenzione per sit-in

22:21 Ilaria Cucchi, mail con minacce anche contro i figli: presentata denuncia per stalking

22:01 Israele, presidente comunità ebraica Milano: "M5S antisemita". La replica: "Oltraggio gravissimo"

21:45 Israele, Egitto chiede stop raid a valico Rafah: ma no a esodo da Gaza

21:44 Salario minimo, Meloni: "Non è lo strumento adatto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alimentiv Inc. Announces New Scientific Advisors Leading Research In GI-Related Therapeutics

13 ottobre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv Inc. ("Alimentiv"), a leading Contract Research Organization focused on GI-related therapeutics, is pleased to announce the addition of new scientific advisors to its scientific advisory board.  The advisors are internationally recognized experts in designing and conducting clinical research in Inflammatory Bowel Disease.  Their contributions to the field have been essential in progressing the development of novel therapies in IBD and improving patient outcomes.

Dr./Prof. Remo Panaccione is a Professor of Medicine and the Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unit at the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He serves as the Dean of MD Admissions and Director of the IBD Fellowship Program. He holds the Crohn's Colitis Canada Endowed Research Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease and is an executive member of the IOIBD.

Dr. Panaccione is the 2020 Crohn's Colitis Canada Outstanding Physician of the Year and is recognized as a 2020-23 Clarivate Research Scholar for being cited in the top 1% of researchers worldwide. He has co-authored over 350 manuscripts, 20 book chapters, and 625 abstracts, including publications in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, JAMA, Nature, and Annals of Internal Medicine. 

Prof. Panaccione's primary research interest is designing and implementing clinical trials. He has been the principal investigator on several studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of new therapeutic agents in patients with IBD.

Dr. Bruce Sands, MD, MS, is the Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY. Dr. Sands is widely recognized for his clinical investigations of new therapeutics for inflammatory bowel diseases and has published over 275 original manuscripts. He was the lead investigator of the landmark studies ACCENT 2, UNIFI, and VARSITY, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and SEAVUE, published in the Lancet. Dr. Bruce Sands serves as a paid consultant for Alimentiv.

"We are committed to the leadership in GI research and proud to work with industry leaders whose research is instrumental in progressing clinical development programs and treatments for patients living with GI-related illnesses," said Dr. Gabriela Radulescu, Vice President, Medical Research and Development.

Alimentiv is a global gastroenterology-focused contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, central image management, precision medicine, and real-world evidence services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Alimentiv employs more than 500 people across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The organization's unique model combines the efforts of internationally recognized academic researchers and operational experts to offer integrated solutions to customers. Over the past 20 years, Alimentiv has become a recognized expert in clinical trial design, central image management solutions, outcome measure development, and precision medicine for drug development in GI. Today, Alimentiv provides services in more than 50 countries worldwide, collaborates with leading universities and academic institutions across the globe, and works with many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to bring new and improved treatment options to patients. Alimentiv is committed to investment in medical research and development, focusing on identifying barriers to drug development and pursuing solutions that advance GI research. The research findings are operationalized into an efficient clinical trial methodology for clients that aligns with emerging regulatory standards. In collaboration with leading experts, Alimentiv has pioneered the development, validation, and standardization of outcome measures and technology, shaping the evolving clinical trial landscape for multiple indications and providing meaningful long-term consequences for patients, their treatment, and society. For more information, visit: www.alimentiv.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245860/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_Inc__Announces_New_Scientific_Advisors.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245861/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_Inc__Announces_New_Scientific_Advisors.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245862/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv_Inc__Announces_New_Scientific_Advisors.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alimentiv-inc-announces-new-scientific-advisors-leading-research-in-gi-related-therapeutics-301955226.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia its Scientific advisory board advisors advisor leading Contract Research Organization
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
News to go
Moto Gp, dal 2024 Marc Marquez correrà con team Ducati Gresini
News to go
Euro 7, primo via libera dell'Eurocamera ai nuovi standard
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
News to go
Istat: sempre meno giovani in Italia
News to go
Israele, Blinken vede Netanyahu: "Non vi abbandoniamo"
News to go
Bus Mestre, primi tre indagati nell'inchiesta
News to go
Parte il 'bonus colonnine'
News to go
Israele-Hamas, sale bilancio vittime
News to go
Pedopornografia, 30 perquisizioni e 24 indagati in blitz polizia
News to go
Food, moda, auto e nautica: settori eccellenza made in Italy
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza