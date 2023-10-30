Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:11 Halloween con vento e piogge, ecco dove colpirà il vortice: le previsioni meteo

09:02 Benzina e diesel, prezzi oggi in Italia in netto calo

08:43 Messico, sale a 48 morti bilancio uragano Otis

08:23 Hamas, 50 leader uccisi da Israele: ecco chi sono

07:46 Terremoto tra Reggio Emilia e Modena, scossa di magnitudo 3.4

07:35 Israele, notte di attacchi su Gaza: uccisi decine di miliziani di Hamas

07:21 Maltempo Liguria, forti venti e pioggia intensa nel centro Levante

00:44 Israele, mini-attacchi nella Striscia di Gaza: ok Usa alla strategia

00:17 Fedez, appello al governo: "Taglio bonus psicologo è sputo in faccia alle famiglie" - Video

23:36 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen vince davanti a Hamilton e Leclerc

23:28 Fedez a Che tempo che fa: "Non mi aspettavo di rischiare la vita di nuovo"

23:13 Sanremo, Fabio Fazio candida Fedez e Fiorello: la risposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alltech Joins Vital Group to Build an Industry Chain for High-End Medical Imaging

28 ottobre 2023 | 19.41
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 28th, Alltech, a high-end medical imaging equipment developer under the umbrella of Vital Group, held a press conference titled "Joy of Life, Dream of Innovation" at the 88th China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), where it announced the latest product development strategy and Vital Group's inroad into high-end healthcare services.

As one of the few global medical imaging companies capable of developing high-end superconducting products for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Alltech will leverage Vital Group's strengths in material science, information technology, and artificial intelligence, combined with its own expertise in medical imaging, to drive the development of state-of-the-art medical imaging products using cutting-edge technology such as 7.0T MRI and photon-counting CT.

The advanced components and materials such as cadmium zinc telluride (CZT) detectors and lutetium yttrium orthosilicate (LYSO) scintillation crystals developed by Vital Group open up more possibilities for Alltech's use of materials, technology, and equipment. With firm support from Vital Group, we are allowed to build up our portfolio of multi-modality imaging products. We are also speeding up the pace of our research and application of medical imaging technology, aiming to provide more accessible, efficient, and precision healthcare services for users across the world while driving the overall growth of the industry.

Going forward, backed by Vital Group's mature business worldwide, Alltech will commit itself to building an industry chain for high-end medical imaging through deepened global strategic partnerships and consolidated resources at home and abroad, with the end goal of facilitating innovation and development of medical imaging technology.

We are confident that a more intelligent, precise, and personalized medical imaging industry will provide users and patients with better diagnostic services and treatment experiences, thereby improving the health of humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260190/Picture1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alltech-joins-vital-group-to-build-an-industry-chain-for-high-end-medical-imaging-301970736.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT high end Medical imaging equipment developer under end estasi
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti
News to go
Casa, diminuiscono le compravendite
News to go
Israele: "Respingiamo richiesta cessate fuoco"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Si fa, in manovra copertura in 10 anni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza