ALPINION Launches a High-Performance Portable Ultrasound Diagnostic Device, X-CUBE i9

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. launched 'X-CUBE i9', a portable ultrasound diagnostic device, with dual batteries and probe connectors that has greatly enhanced the speed and efficiency of examinations.

The X-CUBE i9 can be ready in just 1 minute and the two batteries provide a higher level of portability, allowing operation for 100 hours in standby mode and more than 1 hour in scan mode. Thanks to its dual connector for installing 2 types of probe, the X-CUBE i9 enables rapid examination in various situations, such as when there is difficulty moving patients or various parts need to be scanned, and it is easy to carry with a lightweight (under 6 kg) and its own dedicated cart/carrying bag.

In particular, the X-CUBE i9 was praised for excellent high-quality images by the Radiological Society of North America at the end of last year and Arab Health earlier this year. The X+ Architecture used in advanced models is built in the X-CUBE i9 to express high-resolution images, high frame rate, and rich color of cart device level. Applying the X+ Crystal Signature transducer, which minimizes noise by advancing the existing Single Crystal transducer technology, improved diagnostic accuracy in various fields, including the musculoskeletal system, anesthesiology, intensive care, and sports medicine.

This product is equipped with the X+ MicroView, a microvascular diagnosis technology used in high-performance system, and the CUBE Strain, a heart function analysis technology. The Needle Vision Plus, which clearly shows the injection needle's location in real-time, increased accuracy and stability during ultrasound-guided anesthesia and nerve block and improved diagnosis efficiency through post-processing support after storage.

The X-CUBE i9 also supports a seamless transducer with excellent durability. The rubber-less integral mold design decreases the concern of damage from needles. Since there are no fine gaps, it is easy to disinfect and maintain with a low risk of cross-infection.

Hyun-jong Park, CEO of Alpinion, commented "Customers have waited for the X-CUBE i9 even before its launching because of their high satisfaction with the image performance. I am expecting various field applications after its launching."

