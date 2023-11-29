Cerca nel sito
 
15:36 Da 'Soledad' di de Giovanni a 'Lo Scambio' di Grisham, 10 libri sotto l'Albero

15:32 Corte Ue diritti umani condanna l'Italia per minori in hotspot Taranto

15:22 Usa, cade l'albero di Natale della Casa Bianca: colpa del forte vento

15:15 Jannik Sinner, la gioia di mamma Siglinde: tanto orgoglio e poche parole

14:45 Ucraina, Nato: "Prepariamoci a lotta lunga e dura"

14:36 Caso Cospito, gup Roma dispone rinvio a giudizio per Delmastro: andrà a processo

14:26 'Dimore storiche in Abruzzo', oggi la prima guida all'Accademia di San Luca a Roma

14:26 Israele-Hamas, trattative per ostaggi: il 'regista' è il direttore della Cia

14:20 Russia, Mosca propone obbligo 'patto di lealtà' per stranieri in visita

14:15 Pensioni 2024, a gennaio arriva l'aumento: ultime news

13:54 Giorgia Meloni tra i più influenti d'Europa, surclassa Emmanuel Macron

13:46 Pnrr, Urso: "Da riprogrammazione al sistema imprese 12,4 miliardi in più"

comunicato stampa

Amsterdam to Welcome the European Compliance & Ethics Community

29 novembre 2023 | 14.56
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) announces its return to Amsterdam for the 12th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI). The 2024 event will be held at Hotel Okura Amsterdam, 18–20 March 2024. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2024ECEI.

The ECEI was created to support practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining European compliance and ethics programs. More than 250 compliance professionals are expected to attend for insights from industry leaders, peer-to-peer networking, and engagement with solution providers. The conference's robust agenda includes nearly 40 educational sessions led by a distinguished slate of European-based speakers as well as those with expertise in the challenges, solutions, and strategies reflected in the current European compliance and ethics landscape.

Planned session topics include:

In addition to traditional corporate compliance and ethics topics, the ECEI will also offer sessions relating to healthcare compliance. The healthcare offerings will provide valuable information for professionals who need guidance on establishing, maintaining, and mitigating risk for compliance programs specifically within healthcare settings.

To learn more about this year's ECEI, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2024ECEI

About SCCESociety of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry as part of the overarching mission of SCCE & HCCA, a member-based association with more than 19,000 members in over 100 countries. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide, offering 60+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amsterdam-to-welcome-the-european-compliance--ethics-community-301999817.html



