Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:48
comunicato stampa

ARTBIO and SpectronRx Enter a Collaboration to Manufacture Key Components of ARTBIO's AlphaDirect™ Technology

24 luglio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Partnership enables global manufacturing of key components for AlphaDirect™, the company's proprietary Pb212 isolation technology aimed at developing novel alpha radioligand therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and OSLO, Norway and LONDON and BASEL, Switzerland and INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTBIO, Inc. (ARTBIO), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of targeted alpha radioligand therapies (ART), and SpectronRx, a leading radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer, today announced a global strategic partnership agreement to support manufacturing of components of ARTBIO's AlphaDirect™ isotope isolation technology.

As part of the agreement, SpectronRx will be responsible for manufacturing a critical component of ARTBIO's proprietary AlphaDirect™ technology. AlphaDirect™ is a first-of-its-kind system that delivers highly pure Pb212 from widely available raw materials. The multi-year agreement covers an initial technology transfer and development phase, followed by qualification and release of the technical components.  

"We have a long history in managing complicated technology projects involving radioactive materials," said SpectronRx co-founder and CEO John Zehner. "We understand the importance of collaboration for companies developing new technologies aimed at creating radioligand therapies. SpectronRx is well-equipped and proud to partner with ARTBIO to develop and supply key components of AlphaDirect™." 

ARTBIO pioneered the AlphaDirect™ technology to create an optimized and proprietary Pb212 isotope isolation technology with unique advantages, including:

SpectronRx will tap into its expertise for handling and producing rare medical radioisotopes such as Ac-225 (actinium-225) and Pb-212, along with its infrastructure for Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development (rCDMO) and Radiopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (rCMO).  This unique combination and its extensive regulatory track record will enable ARTBIO to effectively improve and validate its manufacturing processes to get them ready for FDA and EMA review.

"We are pleased to partner with SpectronRx, a company with extensive experience and capabilities in managing nuclear chemistry projects," said Emanuele Ostuni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ARTBIO. "Handling high doses of radioactivity is an extremely complex process, and it was critical that we work with a partner that understands the specific requirements needed and can create a customized solution for our proprietary AlphaDirect™ technology. With SpectronRx's expertise, we are a step closer to the establishment of the ARTBIO manufacturing network."

"ARTBIO's technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of cancer treatment," added SpectronRx President Anwer Rizvi. "We are thrilled to be a part of their incredible journey."

About ARTBIO ARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-emitting isotope (Pb212) and tumor-specific targets to create highly targeted therapeutics. The company's AlphaDirect™ technology, a first-of-its-kind Pb212 isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing three pipeline programs with lead program AB001 currently in first in human trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway's Radium Hospital. For more information, visit www.artbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn (@artbio-inc) and Twitter (@artbio_inc).

About SpectronRxSpectronRx is a diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer with three distinct specialties: Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development (RCDMO), Radiopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (RCMO), and Isotope Production. The company performs all scales of development, from initial conjugations through scale-up and commercial distribution. It also has the capacity to run clinical trials. Additionally, SpectronRx's deep industry knowledge, technical prowess and state-of-the-art facilities enable the company to significantly condense the timeline for bringing new medicines to market, which has the dual benefit of saving lives and driving greater profitability for clients.

With a large staff of radiochemists, radiopharmacists, scientists and engineers, dozens of qualified clean rooms, and over 150,000 sq. ft. of production space in Indiana, with additional facilities in Danbury, Connecticut and Europe, SpectronRx now supplies therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals to 29 countries. The company has been EMA and FDA inspected and can produce and procure any currently used radioisotopes, including actinium-225. For more information visit SpectronRx.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106824/ARTBIO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artbio-and-spectronrx-enter-a-collaboration-to-manufacture-key-components-of-artbios-alphadirect-technology-301883563.html

