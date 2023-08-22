Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Incendio isola d'Elba, divorati 14 ettari di bosco a San Felo a Rio

09:10 Nba, bufera per 'spionaggio': NY Knicks accusano Toronto Raptors

09:00 Milano, 39enne aggredito e accoltellato in centro

08:52 Vannacci, Crosetto: "Sì diritto d'opinione ma ho agito da ministro, non mi sento isolato"

08:44 Caldo africano in Italia non molla la presa, previsioni meteo oggi e prossimi giorni

08:26 Mareamico: "Miscela maleodorante in mare"

08:21 Incendi Hawaii, Biden sui luoghi del disastro: "Faremo tutto il possibile"

08:19 Philip Morris, Hannappel: ''38mila posti lavoro e mezzo punto pil Italia in 6 anni"

08:19 Lavoro, Urso: "Per rialzo salari avanti taglio cuneo in L. Bilancio"

07:55 Modena, 30enne ucciso a coltellate: fermati 2 nigeriani

07:47 Usa, Trump: "Giovedì sarò arrestato". Cauzione fissata a 200mila dollari

07:34 Ucraina, Russia: "Distrutta nave da ricognizione Kiev nel Mar Nero"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Berlin Heals Holding AG welcomes Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new board members Final phase of ongoing CE study started

22 agosto 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG (Berlin Heals), a Swiss medical technology company, is delighted to announce the appointments of Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new members of the Board of Directors. Since 2014, the company has developed a completely new and groundbreaking method for the treatment of heart failure and, following a successful first-in-human study, is currently pushing forward with a CE study for the approval of its patented technology.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Baader and Mr. Diggelmann, two medtech experts with a wealth of experience and strategic vision, to the Board of Directors of Berlin Heals," says Dr.Ulf Berg, Chairman of the Board. "The timing could not be better. Our goal is to obtain CE certification soon. We expect the ongoing CE certification study to confirm the excellent results of the pilot study; corresponding study results should be available approximately by the end of 2024. Being able to bring two new, high-profile board members into the company now is a significant step for us."

Dr. Felix Baadercommented: "I am honoured to be part of Berlin Heals' Board of Directors at this important stage. The company has a revolutionary product that will massively and sustainably improve the quality of life of many heart patients." Dr. Baader held various key positions in the healthcare and technology sectors over the last 30 years, including at Roche Diagnostics, Biotronik and Philips and today holds board mandates at Congenius, Valtronic Holding and Bibus Group AG, among other ventures.

"Berlin Heals' C-MIC device is a game-changer for dilated cardiomyopathy therapy and has significant market potential; it not only reduces hospital stay duration, but also relieves the burden on health insurers and hospitals," says Roland Diggelmann. As former CEO of Roche Diagnostics and British medtech company, Smith & Nephew, Mr. Diggelmann brings valuable know-how to Berlin Heals. He has also successfully applied his experience in strategic development and M&A as a highly respected medtech investor and Non-Executive Director at Sonova, Mettler Toledo and several start-ups.

Berlin Heals Holding AG is a joint stock company founded in 2014 by well-known heart specialist, Dr. Johannes Müller, and entrepreneur Marko Bagaric. The company has developed a novel therapy - "C-MIC" (Cardiac Microcurrent) - which uses a constant microcurrent to rapidly and sustainably improve inflammatory parameters within the heart of cardiac insufficiency patients. Recruitment of patients into the ongoing CE trial is currently approximately 60%. To date, over 35 C-MIC devices have been successfully implanted and continue to show promising results.

Media Contact: Marko Bagaricinfo@berlinheals. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843666/Berlin_Heals_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berlin-heals-holding-ag-welcomes-dr-felix-baader-and-roland-diggelmann-as-new-board-members-final-phase-of-ongoing-ce-study-started-301905423.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Berlin Heals technology company company has developed compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, la Cina protesta dopo il summit a Camp David
News to go
Caldo, il Cnr: "Tutti i ghiacciai alpini sopra lo zero"
News to go
Scuola, Assoutenti: "Per corredo e libri prezzi tra +8 e +10%"
News to go
Manovra, Giorgetti: "Sarà complicata, non si potrà fare tutto"
News to go
Atp Cincinnati 2023, Djokovic batte Alcaraz e vince il torneo
News to go
Usa, uragano Hilary colpisce Los Angeles
News to go
Serie A 2023-2024, le partite di oggi
News to go
Bologna, affittacamere in centro evade fisco per oltre 600mila euro
News to go
Carburanti, Codacons: "Misure governo insufficienti per tutela tasche degli italiani"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza