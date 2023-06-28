Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
15:46
15:29 Margherita di Savoia, bimbo di 6 anni annega durante campo estivo

15:29 Giorgetti: "Il Pil rallenta ma sono sufficienti modesti incrementi per superare proiezioni crescita"

15:24 Report, Santanchè al Senato oggi: "Nessun avviso di garanzia"

15:20 Inflazione, Visco: "Nei prossimi mesi una decisa decelerazione dei prezzi"

15:08 Patuelli (Abi): "Le banche non hanno rendite posizione, vengono da anni difficilissimi"

15:02 De Siervo: "Serie A dietro solo alla Premier League"

14:44 Alta tensione su Zaporizhzhia, "tetto minato" ma Russia replica: "Sabotaggio ucraino"

14:17 Palinsesti Mediaset, da Bianca Berlinguer a Myrta Merlino: le novità

14:07 Ragusa, donna muore al pronto soccorso: aperta indagine interna

13:51 Ue, Meloni a Varsavia: "Posizioni condivise su quasi tutti i temi"

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

comunicato stampa

Besrey Heralds New Era of "Modern Scientific Parenting" with Complete Product Line, Innovations

28 giugno 2023 | 03.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Besrey, which provides families around the world with high-quality baby products, has announced its complete transition into the new era of "Modern Scientific Parenting," with four major product categories and plans to center future product development around this concept.

"It is our mission to embrace the new era of 'Modern Scientific Parenting,' " said the CEO, and founder of Besrey. "As advocates of this concept, we aim to showcase the path of scientific parenting to parents through contemporary products blending technological innovations and outstanding aesthetics. We strive to help parents quickly understand the meaning of family, and alleviate their worries and pressures during the nurturing process while assisting children in establishing a sense of belonging, security, cognitive, and perceptual abilities. At every stage, we want parents and children to experience a high quality of life, happiness, and joy."

Besrey now offers a comprehensive range of products covering four major categories, catering to the needs of modern parents and their babies:

Besrey is a brand that prides itself on its unwavering commitment to professionalism and cutting-edge technology. The brand's dedication to excellence is reflected in every aspect of its product development process, from meticulous manufacturing procedures to the selection of premium materials and rigorous testing protocols. As a result, Besrey products are renowned for their exceptional quality, reliability, and durability. Furthermore, the brand places great emphasis on the user experience and consistently exceeds customer expectations through a combination of customer feedback, satisfaction surveys, and professional evaluations.

Besrey's success is evidenced by its numerous accomplishments and industry accolades, including market share growth, increased sales revenue, industry recognition, and professional ratings. These achievements serve as a testament to the brand's position as a market leader, and its unwavering commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the curve. Moving forward, Besrey will continue to set ambitious goals and pursue them with a steadfast commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to its customers.

About Besrey

Established in 2015 with the mission to become a global intelligent parenting brand dedicated to serving families worldwide with love, Besrey has focused on emotional connections between parents and children. The company combines technology-driven design innovation with real-life experiences to identify needs and optimize solutions.

Besrey has four product categories, covering travel, bedding, electronics, and toys. These products not only meet the needs of children's daily life, travel, and play but also focus on ensuring children's safety and comfort while providing more convenience and efficiency for parents. Serving customers all over the world, its products are sold in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Japan. Besrey strives to offer parents a comprehensive and intelligent parenting experience that is both scientific and fashionable.

For more information, please visit: https://www.besrey.com/ or Besrey's Amazon Store.

Or follow us on:Instagram: https://bit.ly/BesreyIGFacebook: https://bit.ly/BesreyFacebookTwitter: https://bit.ly/BesreytwitterYouTube: https://bit.ly/BesreyYoutubePR Contact: marketing@besrey. com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oShFgeb3cecPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106177/Brand_Image.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106178/Category.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/besrey-heralds-new-era-of-modern-scientific-parenting-with-complete-product-line-innovations-301856726.html

