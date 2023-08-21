Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:47 Violenza sulle donne, Salvini: "Castrazione chimica sperimentale come dissuasione"

15:44 US Open 2023, montepremi record: come cambia ranking di Sinner

14:41 Pensioni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna riforma tiene con questa natalità"

14:29 Oppenheimer, cresce l'attesa: il film di Christopher Nolan al cinema dal 23 agosto

14:22 Sociologo: "Doppia violenza su ragazza vittima stupro"

13:34 Ucraina, Russia contro Danimarca: "Fornitura F-16 porta a escalation"

13:27 Bar, ristoranti e stabilimenti: i prezzi troppo alti alla fine si pagano

13:23 Cina, "nuovo caso di spionaggio": funzionario accusato di lavorare per la Cia

13:03 Russia, focolaio di antrace: sigillata zona in regione Voronezh al confine con Ucraina

12:54 Caldo record Italia, domani 16 città da bollino rosso

12:40 Alla scoperta del kettlebell, allenarsi con la 'palla di cannone’

12:34 Inondazioni a Mosca, due morti in tour rete fognaria: altri sei dispersi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BMI-2004 (A Recombinant Hyaluronidase): Advancing Subcutaneous Drug Delivery - Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results to Be Presented at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit in Boston

10 agosto 2023 | 18.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Korea Co., LTD. ("BMI Korea"), a leading Korean biotech company specializing in biologics development, introduces its novel recombinant hyaluronidase, BMI-2004, and shares Phase 1 clinical trial results at the 15th Annual Bioprocessing Summit being held in Boston (August 14-17th, 2023) (Link to conference details).

Recombinant hyaluronidase represents a significant advancement in enabling the transition of IV biologics to subcutaneous (SC) formulations. BMI-2004, a novel recombinant ovine hyaluronidase, offers a better option in the field of SC formulation development. BMI Korea's proprietary liquid formulation technology ensures enzyme stability at a pH level of 5 which aligns with the preferred pH for most of the monoclonal antibody formulations. Notably, BMI Korea distinguishes itself from its competitors through its dedicated BMI-2004 facility, providing flexibility in concentration and supply volume to cater to individual customer needs. This capability allows customization for various biologic therapies and patient requirements.

Dr. Hojoon Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the company will present a podium talk titled "BMI-2004: A Breakthrough in Subcutaneous Drug Delivery" on August 16th. The presentation highlights BMI-2004's potential in enhancing patient experience and treatment outcomes where Dr. Choi will share the results from Phase 1 clinical trial of BMI-2004. "BMI-2004 demonstrated a favorable safety profile with a very low incidence of injection site reactions" said Dr. Choi.

The trial, with 250 healthy participants, evaluated BMI-2004's safety and tolerability (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05922813). Dr. Prof. Beom Joon Kim, MD, Ph.D. from Chung-Ang University Hospital led the trial as the principal investigator.

BMI Korea seeks strategic partnerships for co-formulation development to transition from IV to SC biologics, leveraging BMI-2004 hyaluronidase and liquid formulation technology. Join BMI Korea's presentation and visit BMI Korea's booth (#110) at the conference to explore the latest developments.

About BMI Korea Co., LTD.BMI Korea is a leading South Korean biotech company dedicated to advancing biologics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. We are committed to transforming healthcare and addressing unmet medical needs worldwide through innovation and patient-centric solutions.BMI KOREA (bmikr.co.kr)

ContactsBMI Korea Co., LTD.Kacy Kim, DirectorBusiness Developmentbumeun.kim@bmikr.co.kr

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmi-2004-a-recombinant-hyaluronidase-advancing-subcutaneous-drug-delivery---phase-1-clinical-trial-results-to-be-presented-at-the-15th-annual-bioprocessing-summit-in-boston-301898168.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza BMI Korea Co. ltd. biotech company specializing Boston at
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, arrivano gli F-16
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Meloni ci convochi subito per trattativa vera"
News to go
California, arriva l'uragano Hilary: dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
News to go
Allarme imprese: sempre più difficile trovare manodopera
News to go
Calcio, domani ad Ascoli Piceno i funerali di Carlo Mazzone
News to go
Controesodo, traffico da bollino rosso su strade e autostrade
News to go
Scuola, ecco il calendario scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Pil, Sud cresce quattro volte più di Francia e Germania assieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza