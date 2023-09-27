Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:22 Welfare, Gelera: "Da Inps servizi per facilitare vita famigliare, boom per assegno unico"

16:19 Serie A, probabili formazioni 6a giornata: Milan con Okafor, dubbio Osimhen

16:17 Strage ad Alessandria: uccide moglie, figlio e suocera

16:15 Migranti, tra Francia e Italia "visione condivisa"

15:59 Stasera c'è Cattelan, chi sono gli ospiti di oggi: da Paolo Crepet a Giorgia Fumo

15:58 Viesturs rinuncia al record degli Ottomila: "E' stato Messner il primo a scalarli tutti"

15:54 Ryder Cup 2023, al via l'All Star Match

15:47 Londra, 15enne uccisa a coltellate: arrestato adolescente

15:17 Approvata da Aifa rimborsabilità vericiguat, farmaco per insufficienza cardiaca

14:50 Matteo Messina Denaro, rose gialle sulla bara e sepoltura blindata per il boss

14:43 "Come dr Jekyll e mister Hyde", parla la mamma avvelenata dal figlio

14:37 Terremoto oggi Napoli, "possibili altre forti scosse ai Campi Flegrei"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bulat Utemuratov Foundation signs MOU with world-leading autism expert Connie Kasari

27 settembre 2023 | 15.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

th

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation announces that it has signed a three-year Memorandum of Intent for Cooperation and Interaction with world-renowned autism spectrum disorder expert Dr. Connie Kasari. This is aimed at implementing joint projects to support children with ASD, including early diagnostics, training specialists and organising seminars. It will pave the way for Kazakhstan to become a leading regional center for autism research, training and treatment.

The partnership was announced at the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's 5th International "Asyl Miras. Autism. One World for All" conference in Astana, Kazakhstan. This year's theme is "Diagnosis and Early Intervention in ASD", one of the areas that the work with Dr. Kasari will cover. The conference was attended by world renowned experts in ASD who discussed the latest developments in the early diagnosis of autism, with practical seminars for teachers, students and parents on children with ASD.

Recognition of the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for ASD is growing, demonstrating clear benefits of the effectiveness of treatment and improving quality of life for children and their families. The Foundation will work with Dr. Kasari to provide training for the Foundation's specialists and Trainer of Trainers ("TOT"), to train the next generation of experts.

Beyond this, the Foundation and Connie Kasari will jointly develop a training plan for specialists from across Kazakhstan, including creating different certification levels and mechanisms for assessing and supporting training. The training program will be based on the Joint Attention, Symbolic Play, Engagement, and Regulation ("JASPER") treatment approach, which was pioneered by Dr. Kasari.

JASPER methodology is already used in the Foundation's 12 Asyl Miras autism centers across Kazakhstan. More than 15,000 children have received treatment at the centers since in 2015, and the Foundation has invested US$12.5 million in this project.

In addition, the partnership will conduct joint research projects and develop tools to promote the JASPER methodology in Kazakhstan.

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, said: "As the leading international autism expert, we are thrilled to be working with Dr. Kasari on advancing the mentorship program associated with JASPER, which is a ground-breaking methodology she developed to enhance the early social communication skills of children with autism spectrum disorders. The partnership will help improve the lives of children and their families across Kazakhstan, providing the support and care they need. It is also an important moment for autism support in Central Asia, building on the Foundation's work to date and paving the way for Kazakhstan to become a leading regional center for research, training and treatment."

Connie Kasari, Distinguished Professor of Human Development and Psychiatry and Founding Member of Center for Autism Research & Treatment, UCLA, said: "There is growing awareness of autism in Kazakhstan, and this important initiative will play a key role in further developing the systems and structures to support children with autism spectrum disorders. It is encouraging to see that specialists in Kazakhstan use the JASPER method in their work, and I believe that our cooperation with the Foundation will allow us to strengthen the professional community of behavioral specialists and develop successful support strategies for more families with autistic children."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223029/Bulat_Utemuratov_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200082/4299771/Bulat_Utemuratov_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-signs-mou-with-world-leading-autism-expert-connie-kasari-301940401.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA training specialists announces that it aimed at implementing .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
News to go
Immobili, compravendite in calo
News to go
Sequestrati oltre 700 kg di cocaina, 21 arresti tra Italia e Colombia
News to go
Migranti, faccia a faccia Meloni-Macron a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni: torna il caldo
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, autopsia poi salma a Castelvetrano
News to go
Nagorno Karabakh, migliaia in fuga in Armenia
News to go
Serie A, stasera Juve-Lecce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza