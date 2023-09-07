Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:35 Governo Giorgia Meloni, oggi Consiglio dei ministri: sul tavolo decreto contro criminalità giovanile

10:25 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Kiev guadagna centinaia metri al giorno"

10:14 Ucraina-Russia, droni contro Rostov: il momento dell'esplosione - Video

09:56 Us Open 2023, oggi 7 settembre semifinali femminili: Gauff-Muchova e Sabalenka-Keys

09:54 'Turismo e Grandi Eventi', Angelucci (Pd): "In Campidoglio esperti del settore, sinergia tra pubblico e privato per lo sviluppo di Roma"

09:32 Oggi su Retequattro torna in prima serata 'Dritto e Rovescio'

09:31 Ucraina, Russia accusa Usa: "Armi uranio impoverito a Kiev è atto criminale"

09:20 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 12esima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

08:44 Settembre come luglio e agosto, caldo africano in arrivo: previsioni meteo

08:31 US Open, Medvedev: "Un giocatore morirà per il caldo"

08:29 Onorato: "I grandi eventi a Roma contribuiscono a nuovi flussi turistici e investimenti"

08:23 Autocarro in fiamme su autostrada Torino-Savona, circolazione interrotta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chiesi Group: Climate Change Threatens Respiratory Patients' Quality of Life Stretching Beyond Physical Health

07 settembre 2023 | 08.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MILAN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, a new report from Economist Impact titled "Cleaner air, clearer lungs, better lives: exploring the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health[i]" which was funded and developed in consultation with Chiesi unveils fresh insights into the interplay between air quality, lung health, and socioeconomic disparities.

Chiesi is gathering a panel of healthcare professionals, environmental scientists, and patients' associations to discuss the findings of the report at an event in Milan today, titled "Patient Perspectives on the Impact of Climate Change on Respiratory Wellbeing". By focusing on those suffering from the health impacts of the climate crisis, Chiesi wants to help prevent this major health threat and promote understanding and collaboration between sustainability and health experts.

Delving into the experiences of people with lung diseases in five key countries (UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and France), the report suggests that climate-related factors have a significant impact on their quality of life, stretching beyond physical health. It also explores how this impact may interact with other social determinants such as education, income, and overall socio-economic status, and calls for holistic health policy solutions.

"The climate crisis is also a health crisis.The report reinforces the need to include patients' perspectives and real-life experiences when assessing the interconnected elements of patients' welfare and when developing solutions," said Carmen Dell' Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs at Chiesi Group. "Policymakers must consider that both climate-related and socio-economic factors interplay and can have an impact on patients' health and quality of life. We, at Chiesi, are committed to fostering enhanced comprehension and clear actions on environmental determinants of respiratory diseases, beyond the treatment of their symptoms." 

Based on these findings, Chiesi puts forward the following policy recommendations:

[i] Economist Impact. Cleaner air, clearer lungs, better lives: exploring the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health. London: Economist Impact, 2023. Available from: https://impact.economist.com/perspectives/health/cleaner-air-clearer-lungs-better-lives

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiesi-group-climate-change-threatens-respiratory-patients-quality-of-life-stretching-beyond-physical-health-301919580.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Patients' Quality Economist Impact titled Cleaner air Life stretching Beyond Physical Health
Vedi anche
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue il lavoro della Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati dell'80% in 30 anni: lo studio
News to go
Ticket d'ingresso a Venezia, al via dal 2024
News to go
Milano, Sala: "Su affitti brevi New York riferimento"
News to go
Scuola, è allarme caro libri
News to go
Minori, arriva decreto su disagio giovani
News to go
Operazione antidroga, sgominata organizzazione trafficanti
News to go
Napoli, applausi e lacrime ai funerali del musicista ucciso
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza