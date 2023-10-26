Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ClariMed Company, UserWise, Expands Capabilities and Capacity in San Jose

26 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced that UserWise, a ClariMed company, opened new state-of-the-art offices and study viewing facilities in San Jose, California.

The new facility boasts an impressive approximate 10,000 square feet with three advanced study observation rooms equipped with one-way mirrors and enhanced screen monitoring/capture capabilities. These rooms are designed to simulate various environments, such as home use, doctor's offices, or surgical operating rooms, providing clients with invaluable insights into user behavior and product usability. The facilities include:

The expanded facilities increase the number of concurrent studies UserWise can conduct while offering an enhanced onsite hosting experience and improved tech-enabled remote observation capabilities.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, added, "The new state-of-the-art facility in San Jose is more than just an office; it's a bold statement of intent. This extended capacity the space offers not only positions ClariMed for exponential growth but also stands as a tangible testament to our aggressive expansion strategy. We're not just envisioning the future; we're building it."

The new office location is 10 Almaden Blvd., in San Jose, California.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique GarrettMGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com1.484.363.1773

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257398/UserWise_Surgical_Procedural_Suite_in_San_Jose.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-company-userwise-expands-capabilities-and-capacity-in-san-jose-301967429.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza study viewing facilities in San Jose CHADDS Ford first end to end MedTech incorporated company
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza