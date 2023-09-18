Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:47
Fake Show, Max Giusti da oggi in prima serata su Rai2

"Per combattere i tumori la strada a oggi è l'approccio olistico"

Dengue Italia 2023, Andreoni: "Crescita casi ci preoccupa, medici famiglia in allerta"

Principe William a New York, cresce sua popolarità in Usa

Scuola, Csel: "Al Nord 45% risorse per assistenza alunni con disabilità"

Scuola, Csel: "Salgono a 6.126 i comuni con risorse per assistenza alunni con disabilità"

A Lampedusa bimbo di 3 anni trovato solo nel deserto

Gianni Vattimo ricoverato in ospedale: "Condizioni critiche"

In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

Migranti, Francia: "Non accoglieremo nessuno da Lampedusa". Lega: "Basta chiacchiere"

Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

comunicato stampa

Crown Aesthetics Announces Launch Expansion of BIOJUVE™ Living Skin Biome Care into the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany

18 settembre 2023 | 12.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics ("Crown"), a division of Crown Laboratories, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, BIOJUVE™, in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, the largest aesthetic market in Europe. BIOJUVE is a novel skin biome brand that uses a clinically-proven, living microbe technology to optimize the overall skin biome and lead to healthier, younger-looking skin.

BIOJUVE represents a revolutionary approach to skin science, unlike anything encountered before. Developed by Crown's R&D team, led by tissue engineer and geneticist, Dr. Thomas M. Hitchcock, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, and supported by globally renowned board-certified dermatologists and aesthetic professionals, BIOJUVE stands at the forefront of biological advancements. The microbial powerhouses within the patented XYCROBE™ TECHNOLOGY naturally produce and deliver around the clock BIOESSENTIALS™ such as proteins, polypeptides, and antioxidants to optimize skin health and vitality.

"We're thrilled to be able to introduce our latest innovation, BIOJUVE, to UKI and German markets," said Michael McKenna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Crown Aesthetics. "The brand has enjoyed tremendous success since it first launched in the US at the beginning of 2023. It quickly gained momentum with several notable dermatologists signing on as early adopters. We're looking forward to the brand's international expansion and to educating consumers worldwide about the importance of maintaining a healthy skin biome with BIOJUVE."

"We always seek out cutting edge skincare solutions that have innovative science in the background and we are intrigued by the philosophy of treating the entire skin biome," said Dr. Sonja Sattler. "There is no question that BIOJUVE is different, it is unique, and has a lot of scientific background which is why I am so excited about this product."

BIOJUVE will be available through aesthetic providers throughout the regions. The BIOJUVE line is slated to further expand to the EU in January 2024.

Become a BIOJUVE Provider

biojuve.uki@crownaesthetics.comwww.biojuve.co.ukbiojuve.de@crownaesthetics.comwww.biojuve.dewww.biojuve.com/biojuve-international

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Eclipse PRP™; VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 44 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207187/Crown_Laboratories_BIOJUVE_Clinical_Data.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457834/Crown_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crown-aesthetics-announces-launch-expansion-of-biojuve-living-skin-biome-care-into-the-united-kingdom-ireland-and-germany-301924981.html

