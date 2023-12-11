Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 08:45
comunicato stampa

Deenova achieves unprecedented success with third consecutive sales record in France and strategic expansions across Italy, Norway, North Africa, and Germany

11 dicembre 2023 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deenova, a leading healthcare automation solutions and service provider, is pleased to report another year of unparalleled success in 2023. The company has not only secured its third consecutive sales record in France but has also triumphed in significant tenders, marking strategic expansions into Italy, Norway, North Africa, and Germany.

 

 

In a key move towards internationalization, Deenova entered the Nordics market by winning Norway's public tender. The company is set to deliver the unit dose repackaging machine to Sjukehusapoteka Vest HF and Sykehusapotekene HF, reinforcing its commitment to advancing healthcare automation in the region.

Simultaneously, Deenova achieved another significant win in Morocco by securing the pharmacy automation service at CHU Benguerir, marking the first of its kind in the country.

As Deenova expands its European footprint, the company also strengthens its presence in established markets. In Germany, where Deenova pioneered the concept of Fully Automated Closed Loop medication management, the company secured its second customer by winning the tender of Sozialstiftung Bamberg. This accomplishment underscores Deenova's unwavering commitment and technological superiority in enhancing medication management practices.

Beyond its established presence in Italy and France, Deenova's successful internationalization cements its reputation as a trailblazer in healthcare automation. The company's status as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry is rooted in its relentless focus on innovation and customer service, currently serving nearly 100 hospitals across eight European countries.

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova's Chief Commercial Officer, expresses satisfaction with the company's progress: "We are pleased with the continued growth and trust from our customers. Our expansion into new markets reflects the positive impact of our solutions on healthcare practices. The fully modular nature of our technological solutions allows us to offer superior adaptability to our customers' workflows, setting us apart in the industry."

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and expanding its presence across Europe.

Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions greatly contribute to easing healthcare providers' growing pressures to simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimize waste, contain costs, diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of the management of medications and medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Contacts:Christophe Jaffuelc.jaffuel@deenova.comMartina Bucciantim.buccianti@deenova.com, +39 0523785311

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2153586/4162667/DEENOVA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deenova-achieves-unprecedented-success-with-third-consecutive-sales-record-in-france-and-strategic-expansions-across-italy-norway-north-africa-and-germany-302007969.html

