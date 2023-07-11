Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:35 Ucraina, Russia avverte: processo adesione Nato accelerato è pericolo per l'Europa

14:24 Perugia, indusse figlia minore a prostituirsi: arrestata in Romania

14:23 Incidente Cadore, pm: "No gesto volontario, più probabile scatto d'ira"

14:08 Russia, comandante ucciso nel parco: vendetta Ucraina?

13:57 Cairo: "Scalare Mediaset? E' un'invenzione. Politica? Mai dire mai"

13:57 Al via festival 'Extravillae' a Villa d'Este di Tivoli, un'immersione nella bellezza

13:55 Udine, bimbo in bici travolto da auto

13:54 Incidenti, Polstrada: "Telefonini, droga e alcol: distrazione prima causa"

13:50 Pornhub nel mirino del garante, che succede ai dati di chi visita il sito?

13:44 Diritti, affondo di De Luca: "La sinistra li affronta in maniera idiota"

13:33 Wimbledon 2023, Barazzutti su Sinner: "Secondo me oggi porta a casa il match"

13:27 Spazio, Urso: "All'Italia serve una legge, possibile nel collegato prossima manovra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES ACCELERATES CLINICAL TRIALS WITH ADDITION OF FULL-SPECTRUM CLINICAL FLOW CYTOMETRY

11 luglio 2023 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Integrates state-of-the-art flow cytometry clinical trial services with leading genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology solutions under one roof

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, announces the launch of state-of-the-art flow cytometry clinical trial services. Discovery has integrated Cytek Aurora instruments, which engage full-spectrum technology to deliver unprecedented flexibility to researchers, into one facility alongside its genomics, molecular pathology, and proteomics services―saving valuable time and further assuring high quality for drug and diagnostic development.

The addition of clinical flow cytometry strengthens Discovery's position as a leading specialty contract laboratory. Researchers will now benefit from advanced instrumentation that enables the simultaneous analysis of up to 40 color combinations, significantly enhancing efficiency and accuracy in their clinical trial data collection and analysis.

Discovery's clients can select specific parameters that align with their research objectives, enabling rapid immuno-monitoring and a deeper understanding of complex biological systems. They also can access a market-leading combination of technologies and expertise across a comprehensive suite of services, including multi-parameter flow cytometry, blood and tissue biospecimens, genomics profiling, proteomics analysis, and molecular pathology.

"We are excited to add the power of the newest Cytek Aurora instruments along with the scientific expertise in clinical flow cytometry services to our company," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences. "This investment furthers our commitment to providing researchers with the most advanced technology and scientific consultation to support their clinical trial needs. By combining clinical flow cytometry services into the same facility and supporting data system as genomics, proteomics, and molecular pathology services, we will accelerate our clients' development of life-changing therapies even further."

Discovery's clinical flow cytometry services are backed by a team of highly skilled scientists and researchers with extensive experience in clinical trial regulations, compliance, and support. The company's dedication to quality assurance, data security, and compliance provides clients with accurate, reliable, and submissible results rapidly and at any scale.

For more information about Discovery Life Sciences' innovative clinical flow cytometry services, please visit https://www.dls.com/biomarker-services/cell-services/flow-cytometry.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.   

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain the largest recallable donor pool to supply Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs in any phase of development and at any scale.   

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/4156245/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovery-life-sciences-accelerates-clinical-trials-with-addition-of-full-spectrum-clinical-flow-cytometry-301873674.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia DISCOVERY LIFE trial Liberi Imprenditori Federalisti Europei one roof
Vedi anche
News to go
In arrivo 'Dedicata a te', la card contro il caro prezzi
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio: "Politica deve smettere di inchinarsi a magistrati"
News to go
Gas, bolletta giugno in leggero calo: -1,1%
News to go
Nato, vertice di Vilnius si apre con adesione Svezia
News to go
Caldo, oggi 8 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Amministratori locali più popolari, la classifica del Sole 24 Ore
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza