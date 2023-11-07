Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Discovery Life Sciences Announces New CEO

07 novembre 2023 | 16.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Greg Herrema to Spearhead Next Phase of Global Biospecimen and Biomarker Company's Expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences, the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, announced today the appointment of Greg Herrema as its new chief executive officer. A leader with more than 20 years of experience across the life sciences and industrial sectors, Mr. Herrema will spearhead the next phase of Discovery's expansion. He succeeds Glenn Bilawsky, who announced his plans to step down after leading Discovery's transformation into a global provider of biospecimen products and multi-omic lab services.

Mr. Herrema joins Discovery following a successful career at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served as senior vice president and president of the global life sciences company's $8 billion+ laboratory supply distribution business. He previously led its biosciences, analytical instruments, scientific instruments, and environmental instruments businesses. Mr. Herrema began his career at General Electric. He serves on multiple non-profit boards focused on land conservation and community engagement.

Glenn Bilawsky, who will continue to serve as a member of Discovery's board of directors, stated:"Greg's leadership skills, industry knowledge, and commitment to social responsibility make him the ideal candidate to lead Discovery through its next phase of innovation and growth. I am confident in his ability to guide the company to new heights in our mission to restore hope by speeding the development of innovative diagnostics and effective treatments to improve care."

Under Mr. Bilawsky's leadership, Discovery acquired 13 businesses and advanced internal initiatives that significantly expanded its scientific capabilities and services. The company recently unveiled its new global headquarters in a state-of-the-art facility housing biospecimen products and multi-omic biomarker and analytics services at the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology campus in Huntsville. Today, Discovery supports more than 750 pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies with their research and development needs.

Greg Herrema, newly appointed CEO of Discovery, said:"I am thrilled to join the team at Discovery Life Sciences as CEO, and I'm honored to be part of a company at the forefront of advancing scientific research. I am deeply committed to working with our talented team to support our customers' pursuit of groundbreaking advancements in life sciences, positively impacting lives and communities worldwide."

About Discovery Life Sciences 

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists. We combine a comprehensive commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with outstanding multi-omic biomarker service laboratories. Our offerings include genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services, accelerating the development of new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain a substantial recallable donor pool, supplying Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any phase of development and scale.

Motivated by leading scientific expertise and innovative application of current technologies, the Discovery team collaborates with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and achieve results, aiding in making critical research and development decisions with unparalleled speed. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268228/Greg_Herrema_Discovery_Life_Sciences.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022478/Discovery_LS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discovery-life-sciences-announces-new-ceo-301979521.html

