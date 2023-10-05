Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:51 Elodie pubblica il clubtape Red Light: "Rivendico la libertà di mostrare il mio corpo"

15:36 Nobel pace 2023, Zelensky o Navalny? Aumentano chance donne, indigeni e ambientalisti

15:32 Travaglia (Nestlé): "Sostenibilità imprescindibile per il futuro"

15:31 Sostenibilità, Pratesi: "Comunicare il proprio impegno prerequisito per sopravvivenza"

15:27 Fausto Brizzi e Silvia Salis, è nato Eugenio: avrà cognome della mamma

15:22 Sabato a Potenza Festa della Pallareta, manifestazione sulla transumanza

15:14 Mondiali 2030, Zoff: "In 3 continenti è strano. Secondo me perde valore"

14:56 Lavorare tanto e malpagati fa male al cuore quanto l’obesità

14:48 Perché le scarpe 'suonano'?

14:43 Bus Mestre, indagine Procura: consulenza tecnica su guardrail

14:36 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Abbiamo l'occasione di sconfiggere la Russia"

14:12 Allergia all'acqua, la storia di Tessa: "Ecco cosa mi succede sotto la doccia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Emmes Acquires VaxTRIALS

05 ottobre 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

VaxTRIALS Adds a New Latin America Base and Greater Vaccine Research Depth

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced the acquisition of VaxTRIALS. Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, VaxTRIALS' 160+ staff members manage and monitor vaccine clinical trial activities throughout Latin America.

"Today's clinical trials are both more complex and more global in nature than ever before," said Emmes Executive Chairman Sastry Chilukuri. "Combining VaxTRIALS' depth of expertise in Latin America and Emmes' strengths, particularly in technology, biostatistics and data management, will give clients an unmatched partnership experience in conducting their clinical trials."

"VaxTRIALS is a highly complementary match for Emmes," elaborated Emmes Chief Executive Officer Peter Ronco. "It extends our global reach from our current base in North America, Europe and Asia to Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions for clinical trials due to its large, diverse patient population and high-quality clinical research sites. VaxTRIALS adds a number of new biopharmaceutical and public-private partnership clients and further strengthens one of our largest research therapeutic areas: vaccines and infectious diseases."

VaxTRIALS' vaccine-related clinical trials have been conducted in 11 Latin American countries, as well as the Philippines.

VaxTRIALS' staff members have supported clinical trials aimed at preventing diseases such as influenza, dengue, chikungunya, hepatitis A, meningitis, norovirus, herpes zoster, pertussis, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), polio, and COVID-19.

"Another benefit for Emmes," continued Ronco, "is that we'll be able to take advantage of VaxTRIALS' established network in Latin America to reach clinical trial participants in our other core therapeutic areas, including rare and pediatric diseases, cell and gene therapy, and ophthalmology."

"Both our companies have built enduring customer relationships and a legacy of service in vaccine and infectious disease research," said VaxTRIALS CEO Dr. José Jimeno. "I am proud that we have made both people and cultural development a priority, including hiring and developing employees who care deeply about making a difference in public health.

"I'm also excited to incorporate Emmes' technology expertise, as well as legacy and depth in biostatistical analysis and data management, for the benefit of our clients throughout Latin America," he added. "Emmes' Advantage eClinical data management platform, with benefits including improving data quality, easing oversight of clinical trial operations, and reducing trial timelines and costs, can be extremely helpful to our customers."

Chilukuri noted, "José Jimeno combines his background as a medical doctor with an extensive knowledge of the industry and the Latin American region and a stellar reputation in the global vaccine community. As VaxTRIALS' founder and CEO, he has been an extremely active and energized leader. We are thrilled to welcome José and the VaxTRIALS team to Emmes."

About VaxTRIALSA specialized Clinical Research Organization, VaxTRIALS provides innovative solutions in managing and monitoring vaccine clinical trial activities across Latin America. Founded in 2012, VaxTRIALS has built a reputation for helping clients, sponsors and vendors achieve extraordinary results in implementation of their studies. A regional leader with an active presence in 11 Latin-American countries and the Philippines, the company's local regulatory knowledge and wide network of experienced investigational sites ensures rapid trial enrollment and standards. 

About EmmesFounded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/220594/4323124/Emmes_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emmes-acquires-vaxtrials-301947751.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Greater vaccine Research Depth Research Depth vaccina vaccine Research Depth
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Bonus smartphone con legge 104, come funziona e requisiti
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 1.208 denunce casi mortali nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "A livello Ue fatti passi avanti molto importanti"
News to go
Bus Mestre, identificate tutte le 21 vittime
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Segni cambiamento climatico sono evidenti"
News to go
MotoGp, Marc Marquez lascia la Honda a fine 2023
News to go
Salario minimo, Cassazione: "Retribuzione deve essere dignitosa"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco con droni in tre regioni russe
News to go
Assistente materna in arrivo dal 2024, cosa farà
News to go
Incidente Mestre, rimosso il bus precipitato ieri sera dal cavalcavia
News to go
Gas, Arera: a settembre +4,8% in bolletta mercato tutelato rispetto ad agosto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza