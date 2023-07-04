Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:37 Figlicidi, 535 vittime in Italia negli ultimi 20 anni: 2014 anno nero

13:25 Mutui variabili, sì dell'Abi ad allungamento durata: le condizioni

13:00 Serie A 2023-2024, ecco il calendario ufficiale: Napoli apre a Frosinone

12:49 Philip Morris festeggia 60 anni in Italia, una storia di innovazione

12:40 Berlusconi, si apre oggi il testamento: figli attesi dal notaio

12:30 Bianca Berlinguer passa a Rete4, l'annuncio di Pier Silvio Berlusconi

12:27 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Non scendo in politica, non c'è emergenza"

12:26 Michelle Causo, palloncini in cielo per l'addio alla 17enne uccisa - Video

12:09 Clima, dossier: in Italia la disponibilità idrica può ridursi dal 40% al 90%

11:51 Pil, Visco conferma: "Crescita 2023 oltre 1%"

11:43 Ucraina-Russia, "Xi avverte Putin: no a un attacco nucleare"

11:02 Patrick Zaki laureato con 110 e lode, video collegamento dall'Egitto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Taiho's LYTGOBI® Tablets for the Treatment of Adults With Cholangiocarcinoma

04 luglio 2023 | 13.07
LETTURA: 5 minuti

LYTGOBI is the first irreversibly binding FGFR inhibitor in the European Union for use in the treatment of patients with cholangiocarcinoma

ZUG, Switzerland, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiho Oncology Europe GmbH and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., announced today that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for LYTGOBI® (futibatinib) monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. 

CCA is an aggressive cancer of the bile ducts of the liver. While rare – in Europe, approximately 6.000-8.000 people are diagnosed with CCA1 – this disease is associated with poor outcomes and is growing in prevalence worldwide2, underscoring the need for new treatment options.

"Today is an important day for current and future patients with CCA as well as the healthcare providers who treat them," said Peter Foertig, MD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Taiho Oncology Europe. "LYTGOBI is an oral molecularly targeted medication that may provide clinically meaningful outcomes for patients undergoing treatment for CCA."

Added John Bridgewater, MD, PhD, Investigator and Senior Author of the recently published FOENIX*-CCA2 pivotal trial in the New England Journal of Medicine: "FGFR2 fusions/rearrangements are one of the most frequent actionable alterations in CCA. As an irreversibly binding FGFR inhibitor, LYTGOBI targets FGFR in a unique way and offers new hope in a disease that, for me, has been among the most challenging to treat in my career." Professor Bridgewater is a Clinical Researcher and Medical Oncologist at University College London Cancer Institute and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The European Commission's conditional marketing authorization for LYTGOBI is based on data from the aforementioned FOENIX-CCA2 trial, a global open label trial evaluating 103 patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic (inside the bile ducts of the liver) CCA harboring FGFR2 gene rearrangements, including fusions.

In this trial, patients received LYTGOBI orally once daily at a dose of 20mg until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Within Europe, patients were enrolled from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Results of FOENIX-CCA2 trial showed:

33

"I believe that LYTGOBI may be part of a new era in the treatment of CCA, one in which the power of personalised medicine may touch the lives of patients in ways we haven't seen before with traditional chemotherapy," said Helen Morement, CEO of the AAMF – The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity and the UK's only charity dedicated to this cause.

"We thank the many patients and healthcare professionals who participated in the FOENIX-CCA2 trial," said Atsushi Azuma, Managing Director of Taiho Pharmaceutical and Chairman of Taiho Oncology Europe. "Patients with CCA are often diagnosed at an advanced stage when surgery is not an option. We are pleased that LYTGOBI now will be a new treatment option for patients with CCA."

A conditional marketing authorization in Europe is granted for medicines that fulfill an unmet medical need to treat serious diseases, and the benefits of having them available earlier outweighs any risks associated with using the medicines while waiting for further evidence. Under the specific obligation to complete post-authorization measures for the conditional marketing authorization, Taiho has until October 2027 to provide additional clinical data on LYTGOBI.

Safety Information From the EU Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)3

LYTGOBI may cause serious adverse reactions. The most common serious adverse reactions were intestinal obstruction and migraine.

The most common adverse reactions were hyperphosphatemia, nail disorders, constipation, alopecia, diarrhoea, dry mouth, fatigue, nausea, dry skin, increased AST, abdominal pain, stomatitis, vomiting, palmar-plantar erythrodysaesthesia syndrome, arthralgia, and decreased appetite.

Prolonged hyperphosphatemia may cause soft tissue mineralization, including cutaneous calcification, vascular calcification, and myocardial calcification, anaemia, hyperparathyroidism, and hypocalcemia that may cause muscle cramps, QT interval prolongation, and arrythmias. Hyperphosphatemia is a pharmacodynamic effect expected with LYTGOBI administration. Recommendations for management of hyperphosphatemia include dietary phosphate restriction, administration of phosphate-lowering therapy, and dose modification when required.

LYTGOBI can cause serous retinal detachment, which may present with symptoms such as blurred vision, visual floaters or photopsia. Ophthalmological examination should be performed prior to initiation of therapy, 6 weeks thereafter, and urgently at any time for visual symptoms. For serous retinal detachment reactions, the dose modification guidelines should be followed.

LYTGOBI should not be used during pregnancy unless the clinical condition of the women requires treatment with LYTGOBI.

About Taiho Oncology EuropeThe mission of Taiho Oncology Europe is to improve the lives of patients with cancer, their families, and their caregivers. The company specializes in orally administered anti-cancer agents and has a growing pipeline of selectively targeted anti-cancer agents. Taiho Oncology Europe GmbH (Zug, Switzerland) is the European subsidiary of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan). For more information, visit www.taihooncology.eu

About Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., is an R&D-driven specialty pharma company with a focus on oncology. Taiho Pharmaceutical also has development programs in allergy and immunology, urology, and consumer healthcare products. Our corporate philosophy takes the form of a pledge: "We strive to improve human health and contribute to a society enriched by smiles." For more information about Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please visit: https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

LYTGOBI is a registered trademark of Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

*The FOENIX-CCA2 trial is a Phase 1 / 2 Study of TAS-120 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring FGF/FGFR Aberrations: FGFR Oral SElective Novel Inhibitor X [across] tumors

Taiho Oncology Europe Media Contact:Judy Kay Moore+1 574-526-2369jumoore@taihooncology.com www.taihooncology.com

Taiho Pharmaceutical Media Contact:Junko Onishi+81-3-34293-2878th-koho@taiho.co.jp https://www.taiho.co.jp/en/

LYT-PM-EU-0004 06/23

References:1 Kirstein MM, Vogel A. Epidemiology and risk factors of cholangiocarcinoma. Visc Med. 2016;32(6):395-400. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28229073/. Last accessed: May 2023.2 Banales JM, Marin JJG., Lamarca A. et al. Cholangiocarcinoma 2020: the next horizon in mechanisms and management. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2020;17:557–588. Available at : https://www.nature.com/articles/s41575-020-0310-z#:~:text=CCA%20is%20a%20rare%20cancer,in%20the%20past%20few%20decades. Last accessed: May 2023. 3 Taiho Oncology Europe GmbH. LYTGOBI® (futibatinib): Summary of Product Characteristics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141136/Taiho_Oncology_Europe_GmbH_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-commission-grants-conditional-marketing-authorization-for-taihos-lytgobi-tablets-for-the-treatment-of-adults-with-cholangiocarcinoma-301869543.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza first irreversibly binding European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization sequenziario treatment
Vedi anche
News to go
Per Mattarella visita ufficiale in Cile e Paraguay
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
News to go
Gdf Tortona scopre giro di fatture false per 5 mln di euro
News to go
El Nino torna dopo sette anni, rischio caldo record
News to go
Omicidio Michelle Causo, si aggrava posizione 17enne arrestato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Roma, Pantheon a pagamento: oltre 20mila euro di incasso nel primo giorno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza