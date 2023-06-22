Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

European Wellness Signs a Multi-Million MOU for MF3 of Switzerland Supplements & Skincare Exclusivity Distribution for China

22 giugno 2023 | 01.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony took place in Beijing, China, and signifies an important step for European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) through its Malaysian subsidiary, European Wellness Academy (EWA), to build a digital technology platform in partnership with Shenzhen Dumbo Future Technology Co. (SDFT Co.), the global marketing service provider of TikTok Digital, the world's leading short-form video platform.

The collaboration represents a key step forward in EW Group's efforts to incorporate Integrative Biological Wellness into their platform, by leveraging digital technology to reach a worldwide audience and market.

Witnessed by The Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia, the MOU was signed by EW Group Chairman, Prof Dato' Sri Dr Mike Chan and SDFT Co. Director, Zhang De Ping.

A digital education platform known as the "European Wellness Digital Education Center for Biological Wellness" will be established to deliver high-quality educational content related to Integrative and Biological Wellness in cooperation with TikTok Digital and supported by EW Group. This specially curated programme bears the potential to be a valuable and powerful digital tool for world-class medical and healthcare practitioners to engage and educate digital communities about healthcare and wellness-related topics.

The partnership also involves the creation of a technologically advanced "Digital Wellness Corridor", wherein both parties are expected to explore the potential for cooperation digital technologies. With this connection, global wellness travellers gain access to integrative healthcare and wellness services based on EW Group's signature standard of procedures, encompassing diagnostics, detoxification, repair interventions and rejuvenation therapies, known as the DDRRTM Protocol. These services will be accessed through online telemedicine and wellness retreat travel programs via digital platforms and offline channel marketing platforms.

Additionally, SDFT Co. will exclusively distribute the Swiss world-renowned brand of MF3 Switzerland nutraceuticals, skincare and cosmeceuticals, and therapeutics products. This collaboration will enable the expanded distribution and availability of the prestigious products to a wider audience and market all over China. This objective will be achieved by facilitating the delivery of its high-quality, evidence-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals prescribed by EW Group through the digital technologies and offline channel marketing platforms developed through this partnership.

The cooperation is expected to help Malaysia bolster its digital economy, which would in turn stimulate local digital economic growth and contribute to the national economy in the future, particularly in the rapidly emerging integrative healthcare and wellness industry.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

An award-winning European group, most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological-regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

EW Group's multinational business divisions include research and developments, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centres and nutraceutical product distributions across 80 countries worldwide. EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centres specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic and United Kingdom.

MFIII of Switzerland

The brand that carries pioneering Softgels Switzerland, initially developed under LABDOM Suisse, MF3's revolutionary PE and VP Softgels Advanced Formula supplements became the forerunner of placenta supplements in the market and capture worldwide fans for their superior quality and proven results. With a new brand identity, MF3 continues to deliver revolutionary high performing products to meet consumer demands and needs worldwide.

Media Contact: 

Ferellica Martinmedia@european-wellness.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107424/2023_DSMC_visit_ByteDance__2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-signs-a-multi-million-mou-for-mf3-of-switzerland-supplements--skincare-exclusivity-distribution-for-china-301857456.html

