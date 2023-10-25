Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

First Patient Dosed for MRCT Phase 3 Study on First-Line LS-SCLC of Henlius Anti-PD-1 mAb Serplulimab in Europe

25 ottobre 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the first patient in Europe has been dosed in the international multi-centre phase 3 clinical trial (NCT05353257) of the company's self-developed anti-PD-1 mAb HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab) in combination with chemotherapy and concurrent radiotherapy in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) in EU country Latvia. Previously, the first patients in China, the U.S., Australia and other countries and regions have been dosed.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, lung cancer (LC) is the second most commonly diagnosed and the first mortality cancer around the world. Recently, HANSIZHUANG was recommended by the 2022 CSCO Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer for the treatment of ES-SCLC. Henlius is continuing to explore immuno-oncology therapy for LS-SCLC, with the goal of delivering more effective treatment for patients.

HANSIZHUANG is the first innovative mAb developed by Henlius. It has been approved by the NMPA for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumours, non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and ES-SCLC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) and has since seen benefits in 40,000 patients in China. Regarding unmet clinical needs as a core, Henlius covers the full range of first-line treatments of LC. Two global multi-centre phase 3 clinical trials regarding sqNSCLC and ES-SCLC have been conducted in China, Turkey, Poland, Georgia, and other countries and regions, with over 30% of the total enrolled subjects being White, providing more diverse cases for clinical research. ASTRUM-005, the international multi-centre, phase 3 study in patients with ES-SCLC, has been published in JAMA, one of the top four medical journals in the world, making ASTRUM-005 became the first study published in JAMA on SCLC immunotherapy. Moreover, HANSIZHUANG has been granted orphan-drug designations for the treatment of SCLC by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC), respectively. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the application for HANSIZHUANG in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of ES-SCLC. It is worth mentioning that the first patient has been dosed in a bridging head-to-head trial in the US to comparing HANSIZHUANG to standard of care Atezolizumab (anti-PD-L1 mAb) for the first-line treatment of ES-SCLC, which is expected to propel the product towards US market approval further.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-patient-dosed-for-mrct-phase-3-study-on-first-line-ls-sclc-of-henlius-anti-pd-1-mab-serplulimab-in-europe-301967353.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia countries and regions have been dosed Europa the U.S. been
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza