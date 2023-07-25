Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:14
FutureMeds Leads the Way: The First European DCT Site Network Driving Momentum and Results for Clients and Patients

25 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With the aim of increasing DCT adoption, trial effectiveness, and outcomes, the company is on track to unveil a European DCT solution in September 2023

LIVERPOOL, England, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition of emovis, the Berlin-based dedicated study site and award-winning pan-European Homecare Visits and DCT solution provider, and by boosting DCT readiness across the entire network, FutureMeds has become the first DCT Site Network in Europe.

Radoslaw Janiak, CEO at FutureMeds, said, "We're excited to drive meaningful momentum and results for our clients and patients. Speeding up the DCT adaptation process across the clinical trial industry in Europe can boost pharmaceutical R&D productivity, support and influence commercialisation strategies, and significantly enhance the patient experience, engagement and outcomes."

The acquisition of emovis brings over 11 years of experience in delivering hybrid trials and a robust DCT framework, including the DEN Innovation Prize-winning Homecare Visits (HCV) service. HCV is currently available in 16 countries across the EU and the UK, and is supported by a database of over 1,100 vetted, clinical trial-trained nurses.

"With high traditional and DCT readiness across the whole FutureMeds network, our established site infrastructure, emovis' HomeCare visits service, and our combined expertise, we will be able to facilitate more successful and efficient DCT implementation and trial delivery," commented Iwona Tongbhoyai, VP of Operations at FutureMeds.

The company is now on track to unveil a European DCT solution in September that integrates 'site and patient voice', combines deep PI and site insights, novel trial design experience, homecare solution, and operational excellence for driving clinical trial outcomes and improving the patient experience.

About FutureMeds

FutureMeds is a fast-growing independent Dedicated Research Site Network with high DCT readiness supporting pharmaceutical companies, Sponsors and CROs and contributing to research to find effective treatments and medications for all patients who need them.

FutureMeds' Dedicated Research Site teams strive to accelerate study timelines, streamline processes, lower costs and improve data quality to help accelerate patient access to new treatments.

About emovis

With more than 9,000 patients recruited in over 250 studies in 120 indications across 14 therapeutic areas, emovis has been a reliable, versatile service provider for phase Ib-IV clinical trials since 2001. 

In 2012, emovis launched the Homecare Visits (HCV) service, which became one of the cornerstones of emovis' current DCT framework and offerings.

Media Contact: 

Cameron Glen cameron.glen@futuremeds.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158387/FutureMeds_emovis.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/futuremeds-leads-the-way-the-first-european-dct-site-network-driving-momentum-and-results-for-clients-and-patients-301883895.html

