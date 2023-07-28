Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:52 Emmy Awards, premiazione rimandata per sciopero attori Usa

13:47 Due operai morti sul lavoro a Cuneo e Trani

13:30 Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Nato e Kiev si rifiutano di negoziare"

13:17 Caldo, weekend senza bollini rossi: da domenica 10 città arancioni

13:15 Mondiali scherma, Italia in finale nella spada femminile: affronterà la Polonia

13:11 Ascolti tv, Alberto Angela vince ancora con 'Noos'

12:55 Saviano, Pd Vigilanza Rai: "Interrogazione a vertici per rivedere decisione"

12:41 Auto, nuova famiglia Mini compie salto in avanti con innovazioni tecnologiche

12:35 Coldplay a Roma, acquisto biglietti impossibile: delusione (e ironia) social

12:34 Maltempo, scadenze fiscali prorogate al 20 agosto nelle zone colpite

12:26 Purgatori, oggi i funerali: da Saviano al magistrato Di Matteo folla di amici e colleghi

12:11 Ucraina, Zelensky a Odessa visita Cattedrale colpita dai russi - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HANQUYOU Marks 3rd Anniversary with Brilliant Achievements

28 luglio 2023 | 12.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name in Europe: Zercepac®; trade names in Australia: Tuzucip®  and Trastucip®), the first China-developed trastuzumab biosimilar independently developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK), welcomes the 3rd anniversary of its marketing approval in the European Union.

HANQUYOU is now indicated for the treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer, and gastric cancer. It was developed in accordance with the guidelines from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 27 July and 12 August 2020, HANQUYOU was approved for marketing in European Union and China successively. Up to date, HANQUYOU is the China-developed biosimilar with the most marketing approvals, covering 41 countries and regions with a global shipment totaling over 3 million units. Moreover, its Biologics License Application (BLA) was accepted by the U.S. FDA, which makes HANQUYOU potentially the first Chinese biosimilar approved in China, the EU, and the U.S.

Henlius has aggressively pursued overseas commercialization of HANQUYOU, collaborating with global partners such as Accord, Abbott, Cipla, Eurofarma, Elea, the Jacobson Group, and KG Bio to bring its therapeutics to patients in major biopharmaceutical markets in the U.S., Europe, likewise emerging markets. As of now, HANQUYOU (Zercepac®) has been launched in approximately 20 European countries. Moreover, Henlius further expanded its overseas presence in 2022, with the launch of HANQUYOU in Cambodia, Australia, Singapore, and Argentina.

HANQUYOU has been widely used in clinical practice. As of now, HANQUYOU has benefitted about 140,000 patients in China. To benefit more patients, Henlius is continuously enhancing the accessibility of HANQUYOU through efficient market access and expansion. HANQUYOU was included in the National Medical Insurance Catalog of China since it was launched, and it is reimbursed nationally in countries and regions including the United Kingdom (UK), France and Germany. With the rapid market acceptance, HANQUYOU achieved the strong commercial growth. As of the end of 2022, the domestic sales revenue of HANQUYOU reached approximately RMB1.69 billion, and its overseas sales revenue exceeded RMB120 million, while the overseas license revenue was more than RMB280 million.

With the vision of "Leaving no HER2-positive patient behind", Henlius will make all-round efforts to enhance the capabilities of innovation, manufacturing, and commercialization, steadily advancing the market expansion of HANQUYOU, and bringing more hopes to patients across the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanquyou-marks-3rd-anniversary-with-brilliant-achievements-301888159.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia HANQUYOU Marks developed trastuzumab biosimilar HANQUYOU trade name in Europe
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni vede Biden: "Tra Usa e Italia rapporto forte"
News to go
Calcio, amichevoli estive: Juve supera il Milan ai rigori
News to go
Istat: a luglio cala fiducia consumatori ma sale quella di imprese
News to go
Maternità surrogata reato universale, ora pdl passa al Senato
News to go
Scherma, ucraina Olga Kharlan squalificata ai Mondiali per mancato saluto a russa
News to go
Cambiamento climatico, lettera aperta di 100 scienziati ai media
News to go
Carburanti, prezzo benzina e gasolio torna a salire
News to go
Bonus fiscale per chi aggiorna i registratori di cassa telematici
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, il punto su controffensiva Kiev
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Esperienza ha dimostrato che sconfiggerla è possibile"
News to go
Assicurazioni, prezzi in salita nel secondo trimestre: a Roma +8%
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, rientra l'emergenza ma alcuni focolai restano attivi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza