Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HOYA Vision Care Releases One-Year MiYOSMART European Study Results

31 ottobre 2023 | 12.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Initial evidence-based findings of three-year study strongly supports MiYOSMART portfolio

BANGKOK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care, committed to developing innovative solutions to address the growing problem of myopia progression in children, extended its research to Europe in an effort to battle this global problem.

In the eye care industry, most research on childhood myopia is being conducted in East Asia, where the condition is most prevalent.1 With myopia increasing worldwide, there is a need to test the effectiveness of myopia management solutions in children of other ethnicities and geographic areas.1 To gather the needed data, the HOYA Global Medical Affairs team began conducting a three-year observational study in the United Kingdom (UK), with the goal of extending MiYOSMART benefits to European children with myopia. The study reached its one-year milestone earlier this year, with the results officially presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2023 Conference held 23-27 April, in New Orleans.2 

The study involves 128 children aged 5 to 15 recruited at three university centres in the UK. All children were prescribed MiYOSMART spectacle lenses and their progress was followed, with the aim to evaluate the performance of MiYOSMART spectacle lenses in European children.2 T The results from this study demonstrated similar effectiveness of MiYOSMART spectacle lenses between European and Asian children, particularly in children aged 8 to 13 years .2, 3 Most children were symptom-free within one week, showing strong tolerability and acceptance.2 

"Childhood myopia is a widespread global concern, and our unwavering commitment to fighting this issue through innovative solutions like MiYOSMART spectacle lenses is stronger than ever. The interim results of our European research are encouraging," said Dr Natalia Vlasak, Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at HOYA Vision Care. "The comparable outcomes in the European cohort underscore that MiYOSMART represents an effective approach to slowing myopia progression in children, irrespective of their ethnicity. We look forward to sharing the results of this three-year study in the near future."

Over 2 million parents across the world have already trusted MiYOSMART, since its launch in 2018.4 

Product Disclaimer: MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in the management of Myopia in all countries, including the U.S., and are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe.

References

Follow HOYA Vision Care on Linkedin

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260237/HOYA_Vision_Care_1_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoya-vision-care-releases-one-year-miyosmart-european-study-results-301970879.html

