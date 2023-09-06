Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:50 Spagna, Hermoso denuncia Rubiales in Procura

15:28 Ucraina, Romania: "Pezzi drone russo su nostro territorio"

15:04 Infermiera uccisa a Roma, da video a celle telefoniche: prove schiaccianti contro Harrati

14:51 Grecia, passeggero in ritardo sale su traghetto ma lo spingono giù: morto - Video

14:35 India cambia nome per G20, inviti a leader a nome del presidente di Bharat

14:11 Incidente Brandizzo, fratello vittima: "Video parla, si è fatto autogiustizia"

13:52 Dl Caivano, commissario straordinario e Daspo urbano dai 14 anni: la bozza

13:50 Strage Cutro, il perito della Procura: "Da Frontex informazioni fuorvianti"

13:48 Meccanotecnica Umbra, addio al presidente Alberto Pacifici

13:47 Tempesta Daniel flagella Grecia, Turchia e Bulgaria: vittime e dispersi

13:39 Emanuela Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Parole Amato importanti, ora Commissione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma, MD as Chief Scientific Officer

06 settembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the global leader in oncology-trial imaging and among the largest imaging CROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Sharma, MD as its Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr Sharma, a radiologist with over 20 years of extensive experience in clinical research, medical imaging, and data science, joins Imaging Endpoints with a proven track record of excellence. Besides having supported regulatory submission of multiple path-breaking therapies including priority review and accelerated approvals, his pioneering work in imaging data analytics and utilization of big data for reader performance and variability is industry-leading. He has also made significant strides in the use of AI/ML techniques, including deep learning applications in radiological imaging.

"Manish's extensive expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision to 'Connect Imaging to the Cure,'" said Ronald Korn, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of Imaging Endpoints. "His leadership in medical and regulatory strategy, including IND, NDA, ANDA, and 505(b)(2) submissions, will further enhance the depth and expertise of our blinded, independent, central review (BICR) services."

Dr. Sharma will oversee Medical and Scientific Affairs as well as Research and Development at Imaging Endpoints. His proven thought leadership, ability to develop and launch new services, and globally recognized expertise in clinical trial imaging will be instrumental in accelerating Imaging Endpoints' leadership, growth, and success.

"Ron Korn is recognized as the industry's leading expert for clinical trial imaging within oncology, and now with the addition of Manish Sharma, we expect the combination of their extraordinary talents to enable us to support more oncology trials and regulatory approvals than any other iCRO over the next several years," said Doug Dean Burkett, PhD, CEO and President. "Dr Sharma's deep expertise in clinical trial imaging, excellence in read quality assurance, and aptitude for advances in data analytics will help us continue to set new standards for excellence as the preferred iCRO partner for biopharma companies across the globe."

"Joining Imaging Endpoints is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a leading team that shares my passion for connecting imaging with therapeutic solutions," said Dr Sharma. "As clinical trial designs become more complex, innovation plays a crucial role in the industry to harness all available scientific information from images and metadata for the benefit of sponsors and patients. Through novel methodologies and a commitment to pushing boundaries, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and excellence within clinical trial imaging, and enhancing our support of the most impactful clinical trials in oncology across the globe."

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately focused on its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. With a flawless global inspection record and a 95% marketing authorization success rate, IE has a proven track record of supporting successful regulatory submissions across the globe. IE's commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence has positioned it as the global leader in oncology imaging. IE's clients, including the largest, mid-sized, and small biopharma companies, as well as all major CROs, choose IE for its industry-leading science, quality, and execution, and its remarkable track record for success.

Imaging Endpoints is the largest oncology-focused iCRO, with 8 offices strategically located across 6 countries including Scottsdale, AZ, Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China.

IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062364/4003496/Imaging_Endpoints_Logo.jpg

For further media queries, please contact: IE.MediaRelations@imagingendpoints.com, contact no. 480.314.3070.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imaging-endpoints-appoints-manish-sharma-md-as-chief-scientific-officer-301918917.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza MD as its Chief Scientific Officer largest imaging CROs formazione di immagini MD as Chief Scientific Officer
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Blinken a Kiev
News to go
Truffe, tra sms e messaggi WhatsApp casi in aumento
News to go
Palermo, violenza sessuale su 2 sorelle: in carcere 4 familiari
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza