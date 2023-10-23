Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Join Us at ESSO42 - Confidently navigating towards the target with GPSDetect™ Trust and Embrace Surgical Marker Navigation

23 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, is proud to be the platinum sponsor of the 42nd European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO) Congress in Florence, Italy.

Sirius Medical has steadily been raising the bar for the surgery of non-palpable breast tumors by moving from first-generation localization techniques to Surgical Marker Navigation. The Pintuition® navigation system with GPSDetect™ software provides unmatched distance and directional guidance to locate tumors easily and accurately. This year at ESSO42 we demonstrate how physicians across the globe are trusting and embracing surgical marker navigation.

Sirius Medical will sponsor a luncheon satellite symposium on October 24 titled, "Pintuition GPSDetect Surgical Marker Navigation in breast conservative surgery, appreciating the technical benefits, the value to patient and to the healthcare system," chaired by Leena Chagla (St Helens and Knowsley, UK).  She will be joined by Edward St. John (Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, UK), Rosa Garcia (Hospital Clinic de Barcelona), Riccardo Giovanazzi (IRCCS S.Gerardo, IT) and Barry Rosen (Advocate Health, U.S.).

Sirius Medical will also host a Surgical Navigation Experience overlooking the beautiful city of Florencein the Belvedere Room on the rooftop of the Villa Vittoria. Conference attendees can catch up with colleagues and engage in both hands-on demonstrations and discussions on the Pintuition navigation system and its benefits and applications in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery as well as sarcoma and melanoma surgeries.

"We have seen first-hand how trusting and embracing the switch from localization to surgical marker navigation has positively affected patients, physicians, and health systems," says Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. "We are honored to be supporting ESSO42 and I invite everyone to visit us at booth 11 or enjoy the amazing views of Florence up in the Belvedere Room." 

About Sirius Medical

With its roots deeply embedded in the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Sirius Medical is dedicated to improving care for cancer patients by delivery of unsurpassed, yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient removal of tumors. The Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE marked, and FDA cleared. Sirius Medical is rapidly expanding with over 14.000 procedures worldwide in over 200 centers combined with a global commercial network covering Western Europe, the US and Australia-New Zealand.

Media Contact: Benjamin Tchang - Corporate contactbenjamin.tchang@sirius-medical. com+31 857 732 727 (The Netherlands)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253163/Vist_us_during_Esso3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-us-at-esso42---confidently-navigating-towards-the-target-with-gpsdetect-trust-and-embrace-surgical-marker-navigation-301963192.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza join Us at ESSO42 Surgical marker Navigation Embrace Surgical marker Congress in Florence
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza