Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:50 Quota 103 e Ape Social: ecco quanti possono andare in pensione nel 2024

13:39 Autonomia differenziata, Balboni: "Mandato al relatore la entro prossima settimana"

13:38 Israele, un mese fa l'attacco: i numeri del conflitto con Hamas

13:31 Cercasi sperma uomo non vaccinato contro Covid, boom di richieste sui social

13:21 Scuola, da manovra a rinnovo contratti: 17 novembre Cgil e Uil in piazza

13:18 Fisco, Cuzzilla (Cida): "Aiutare chi veramente ha bisogno cercando gli evasori"

13:14 Carlo III, oggi il primo 'King speech' da sovrano

13:11 Inaugurata 80esima edizione Eicma, per il Salone della Moto a Milano 2036 marchi da 45 paesi

13:09 Previdenza, Itinerari previdenziali: 48,68 mld euro disavanzo bilancio pensionistico

13:04 Migranti in Germania, accordo tra Scholz e premier regionali: in cosa consiste

13:03 Milan-Psg oggi, rossoneri in corsa per ottavi di Champions se...

11:57 Roma, anziano investito da 90enne in piazza Sempione: è grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kexing Biopharm Attended CPHI Worldwide 2023

07 novembre 2023 | 13.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CPHI Worldwide 2023 was successfully held in Barcelona, Spain. Kexing Biopharm exhibited more than ten kinds of high-quality medical products in the fields of tumor, autoimmune, anti-virus, etc., including Infliximab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab, and Trastuzumab, etc., which attracted many customers to stop by for negotiation.

Although Kexing Biopharm specially booked a large booth including independent conference rooms for this exhibition, the seats were still packed with customers who came in an endless stream, and the scene was extremely popular. Many overseas customers expressed great interest in several high-end drugs shown by Kexing Biopharm, and actively explored joint development of overseas business with the company.

Among the visitors at Kexing Biopharm's booth, in addition to many "old friends", there were also many "new faces". Throughout the three-day exhibition, Kexing Biopharm's overseas marketing team successfully connected with more than 200 esteemed clients, including leading international pharmaceutical companies. The participating team of Kexing Biopharm exchanged experiences and discussed with industry leaders, aiming to explore the future development of the industry.

Now, Kexing Biopharm is accelerating the establishment of a "high-quality biopharmaceuticals overseas platform" aiming to enhance the accessibility of bio-pharmaceutical products in more countries and regions to benefit more patients around the world. Currently, domestic drugs going to overseas markets has become a consensus among many Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises. As one of the first Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to go global, with over 20 years of experience in overseas commercialization, extensive marketing channels across over 40 countries, and a large professional service team, Kexing Biopharm has continuously proved its overseas commercialization strength with one milestone after another, and it is becoming an excellent partner for an increasing number of Chinese companies going overseas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-attended-cphi-worldwide-2023-301980015.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza including infliximab held in Barcelona Remicade bevacizumab
Vedi anche
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky e l'invito (ironico) a Trump
News to go
A Nuova Delhi non si respira: smart working e scuole chiuse per ridurre lo smog
News to go
Serie A, stasera i due posticipi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Milano, sequestrati oltre 10 milioni a società armamento ferroviario per frode
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza