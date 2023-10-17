Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Juve non abbandona Fagioli: "Sostegno a Nicolò, lo aspettiamo"

18:14 Ron e le guerre: "Non credo nell'impegno politico degli artisti"

18:09 Scommesse, 'Juve blocca Fagioli' e i cavalli di Azmoun: le fake news sul caso

17:51 In fuga sulla Pontina con figlia, suoceri le portano via la bimba: arrestati

17:51 Israele, attacco a Gaza: "Ordine arriverà presto"

17:50 Grande Fratello, stasera la dodicesima puntata: chiarimenti in vista

17:05 Tumore al seno, inquinamento aumenta il rischio del 28%

16:33 Zucca 'superfood' per cuore, nervi e umore

16:27 Euroconsumers Forum, il 27 ottobre a Roma la quinta edizione, Altroconsumo festeggia i 50 anni

16:24 Israele, i killer di Hamas sotto effetto Captagon: cos'è la 'droga dell'Isis'

16:22 X Factor 2023, stasera le Home Visit: ultimo step in attesa dei Live

16:12 Il progetto per il Centro Sportivo Delphinia di Caivano, lo sport per ripartire

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

[Kyoto Asanoha］A challenge from Japan with strict cannabis regulations - Cannafest 2023, Europe's largest cannabis (hemp) expo

17 ottobre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese hemp brand 'Kyoto Asanoha (produced by Wellness Kit Co.)' will announce the first Japanese company to exhibit at Cannafest 2023 (3-5 November 2023), the largest cannabis (hemp) expo in Europe.

This groundbreaking initiative is designed to promote Japan's unique hemp culture and history, which dates back 12,000 years.

Kyoto Asanoha will be showcasing an innovative relaxation product from Japan's oldest capital city, Kyoto: the scented hemp Kyo Sensu, a fan made of hemp.

Folding Fan (in Japanese name 'Sensu')

The fan is a traditional handicraft that originated in Japan around 1,200 years ago, and is highly valued as a decorative item as well as for keeping cool by blowing air.

The Kyoto Hemp Fan is a traditional Japanese craft from around 1,200 years ago and is highly regarded as a decorative item as well as a way to cool oneself off.

Takuya Aiuchi, CEO of Kyoto Asanoha, says: "Japan has a very deep hemp and fragrance culture and history, but many people don't know this. By exhibiting at Cannafest 2023, we want to build a bridge between Japan and Europe.

One of the three largest cannabis/hemp expos in Europe, along with Germany's 'Merry Jane' and Spain's 'Spanabis', this year marks the 13th edition. Conferences on various themes will also be held.

Event name: Cannafest 2023Date: 3-5 November 2023: 11:00-20:00 (until 18:00 on the last day)Venue: PVA EXPO PRAHA (Prague, Czech Republic)URL: https://www.cannafest.com/en/Organiser: Cannafest, s.r.o.

A Japanese hemp brand dedicated to the revival of hemp culture and with a mission to build a bridge to the future while respecting the tradition. The "hemp leaf=Asanoha" is an ancient Japanese hemp pattern, a symbol of hemp's long history and importance in the modern world.

Name: KYOTO ASANOHALocation: Rafuineazabuzyuuban701, 1-2-7, Azabujuban, Minato Ku,Tokyo To, JAPANRepresentative: TAKUYA AIUCHIBrand website: https://www.kyoto-asanoha.comCompany website: https://wellness-kit.co.jp/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2246431/scented_hemp_Kyo_Sensu_a_fan_hemp.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kyoto-asanohaa-challenge-from-japan-with-strict-cannabis-regulations---cannafest-2023-europes-largest-cannabis-hemp-expo-301957263.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza largest cannabis strict cannabis regulations cannabis Cannafest 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, le ultime news del giorno
News to go
Renzi-Calenda, ufficiale separazione tra Italia Viva e Azione
News to go
Premio Sacharov 2023 a Mahsa Amini e a Donna, vita e libertà
Sciopero generale 20 ottobre: a rischio aerei, treni bus e metro
News to go
Manovra 2024 bocciata, Cgil prepara sciopero generale
News to go
Scommesse calcio, patteggia anche Sandro Tonali
News to go
Allarme terrorismo, Italia e altri 8 Paesi Ue sospendono Schengen
News to go
Inflazione, 1 italiano su 3 taglia spesa alimentare
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, le news del 19 ottobre 2023
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza