Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:26
LEO Pharma Connects Affiliates with Veeva Vault Safety to Transform Safety Operations

03 ottobre 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Medical dermatology leader eliminates data silos and gains real-time oversight

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that LEO Pharma, a global leader in medical dermatology, is using Veeva Vault Safety to optimize its safety operations. With this foundation, the company can seamlessly incorporate affiliates into safety workflows, boost operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, and unify its global pharmacovigilance data on one platform.

"LEO Pharma is deeply committed to the safety of patients using its products," said Pilar Carrero, vice president of global safety at LEO Pharma. "With Veeva Vault Safety, we now have real-time visibility into adverse events and data transparency for affiliates that helps us work even better together."

Vault Safety is helping LEO Pharma improve oversight of case intake, processing, submission, and distribution while simplifying safety workflows and eliminating data reconciliation with affiliates and partners. By standardizing drug development on Veeva Development Cloud, LEO Pharma can better connect safety to other crucial business areas like clinical, regulatory, and quality.

"Now, all parties have visibility into case data, ownership, and status, facilitating improved collaboration and sharing of learnings," said John Lawrie, vice president of Vault Safety at Veeva. "Veeva is happy to partner with LEO Pharma to make its safety operations simpler and more effective."

Vault Safety is a safety case management system that enables end-to-end adverse event intake, processing, and submission for clinical and marketed products. It is part of Veeva Development Cloud, the technology foundation for drug development that brings together clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality applications to drive end-to-end business processes.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Vault Safety, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultSafetyConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leo-pharma-connects-affiliates-with-veeva-vault-safety-to-transform-safety-operations-301945288.html

