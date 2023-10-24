LifeSpan Vision Ventures Invests in Matter Bio

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures today announced an investment in Matter Bio, a longevity holding company focused on preserving genome integrity. Central to the company's philosophy is that as we age, our genome is constantly being damaged by exogenous and endogenous sources. Occasionally errors are missed and incorporated into the DNA in the form of mutations, structural variations, epigenetic drift, and other types of information loss. Matter Bio has assembled a world-class team of scientists and executives to help counter this critical information loss in the genome. To achieve this, the company has adopted a hub-and-spoke model to advance multiple scientific breakthroughs that each intervene at critical junctures of information loss. To date, Matter Bio has three companies under its management, with other opportunities in incubation.

"Matter Bio continues to progress it's commercial, clinical and research programs and the proceeds from Lifespan Vision Venture's investment will support the advancement of the company's portfolio towards key scientific and commercial milestones," said Chris Bradley, CEO of Matter Bio.

Matter Bio expects to initiate clinical trials for one of its programs in the next 12 months, as well as scale-up an already revenue generating program in the single molecule mutation sequencing space.

Dr. Jordan B. Burton, Scientific Analyst at LifeSpan Vision Ventures, stated: "Our investment in Matter Bio furthers our mission of supporting companies dedicated to longevity and slowing the key drivers of aging. The company's business model brings academic expertise, efficiency, and scale to pursue the mission of quantifying and reversing DNA damage to prevent diseases of aging and increase healthy lifespan. We are excited to work with such a talented team of pioneers in the genomic space and look forward to seeing how the company can extend healthspan countering critical information loss in the genome."

About Matter BioMatter Bio, co-founded with world-class scientists, including George Church PhD. and Jan Vijg PhD., is a holding company that is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs each targeting a critical juncture of information loss. Its core assets include accurate mutation sequencing, reversing somatic mutations, and clearing pathological cells, including cancer.

For more information, visit https://matterbio.com/.

About LifeSpan Vision VenturesLifeSpan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve the quality of life for individuals as they age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where aging is met with vitality, resilience, and endless possibilities.

For more information about LifeSpan Vision Ventures, please visit https://www.lifespanvisionventures.com/.

