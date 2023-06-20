Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

Longbio Pharma Presented Positive Topline Phase 1 Results for LP-003 at ERS2023

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbio Pharma (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as "Longbio Pharma"), a pharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of allergy, asthma, ophthalmology and other autoimmune diseases, announced the phase I data of LP-003 (new generation of anti-IgE antibody) at the 29th Congress of European Rhinologic Society (ERS2023)

Poster Title (awarded as best poster): A Phase 1 study in healthy subjects of LP-003, a novel long-acting anti-IgE antibody for allergic rhinitis

Abstract Submission ID: 1209

Results: LP-003 has high IgE binding affinity (>100 fold) without off-target binding, more potent FcεRI and FcεRII/CD23 inhibition compared to omalizumab.

In a randomized, double-blind, Phase I clinical study (CTR20221413), 32 healthy subjects were randomly divided into five groups to receive a single intravenous dose of 0.3 mg/kg, 1 mg/kg, 3 mg/kg, 6 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg respectively. Safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics (free IgE levels) profile was evaluated.

LP-003 exhibited a non-linear PK characteristic with T1/2 ranging from 46.3 days to 75.6 days, which is approximately 2～3 fold of Omalizumab. Moreover, the free-IgE was suppressed to below detection range for more than 70 days at 1 mg/Kg group (except one with high baseline IgE level) to 10 mg/Kg group.

LP-003 appears to show good safety profile. No Grade 3 and above TEAE was reported, establishing a solid foundation for further investigation and advancement.

 "This poster presentation provides the opportunity to share our first-in-human data for LP-003 to the international allergy community. And the Phase I data is truly exciting and represents a significant milestone," exclaimed by Dr. Sun, Nai-chau, co-founder of Longbio Pharma, also the inventor of omalizumab and co-founder of Tanox Inc. "The positive results reinforce our belief in the best-in-class potential of LP-003 and its ability to address the urgent needs of patients suffering from allergic diseases, like allergic rhinitis."

Longbio Pharma has initiated Phase II clinical trials to build upon the promising results obtained in Phase I and to gather more comprehensive data. The company is also actively seeking collaborations and partnerships with industry stakeholders to accelerate the development and commercialization of LP-003, ultimately aiming to provide a game-changing treatment option to patients worldwide.

About LP-003LP-003, a novel anti-IgE antibody, was generated, humanized, and engineered by Dr. Sun, Nai-chau, who is the inventor of Omalizumab, and co-founder of Tanox. Based on the 30+ years of experience on IgE target, Dr Sun developed a new generation of anti-IgE antibody (LP-003). The current data shows LP-003 is potentially to become a best-in-class treatment.

Two phase II study, of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria, are on-going. The company expects to have the topline result for LP-003 Phase II study by the end of 2023.

About Longbio PharmaLongBio Pharma, a biotech company located in Shanghai/Changshu, China, focuses on autoimmune and complement diseases, serving patients and society.

For more information, please visit: www.longbio.com or please contact: bd@longbio.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longbio-pharma-presented-positive-topline-phase-1-results-for-lp-003-at-ers2023-301855050.html

