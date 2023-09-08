Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:14 Speleologo Usa bloccato in grotta in Turchia, 46 tecnici italiani in azione - Video

12:12 Ascolti tv, il ritorno di 'Ulisse' consegna il prime time a Rai1

11:25 Piantedosi: "Donne devono essere libere di uscire senza paura"

11:02 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Carlotta Mantovan nel cast

11:00 esclusivo Russa Osipova vince concorso in Senato, pasionaria putinismo dal 1° novembre a Palazzo Madama

10:50 Trento, abusi su un 13enne al parco: arrestato 42enne

10:36 Al museo Bilotti di Roma 'Curare ad arte', incontro sul potere curativo dell’arte

10:34 Bake off Italia 2023, al via oggi 8 settembre nuova stagione con Benedetta Parodi

10:32 Covid Italia, su i contagi: 21.309 casi, +44% in 7 giorni

10:12 Omicidio Saman, difensore padre: "Shabbar non sa da chi è stata uccisa la figlia"

10:05 Ucraina-Russia, droni Mosca su Odessa e Mykolaiv. Missili su 3 città

09:54 Monza, accoltella il vicino che bestemmia: arrestato 44enne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER

08 settembre 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm introduces the next generation of skin booster, METOO HEALER. Maypharm is a global company founded in 2015, specializing in cosmetic medicine and dermocosmetic products for skin care and rejuvenation.

Why should you use METOO HEALER PDRN BOOST CH?

It's the only skin solution you will need.

METOO HEALER PDRN Boost CH is a premium skin revitalizing formula developed by the No. 1 anti-aging research institute in Korea with 35 years of studies focused only on cell aging.

MAIN INGREDIENTS

PDRN Boost CH combines over 50 active ingredients, including vitamins, amino acids, coenzymes, nucleic acids, and hyaluronic acids at optimal proportions for absorption into the epidermis to improve fibroblast function and to target several skin concerns at once, all while providing deep nourishment to the skin.

With a vitamin B complex that includes niacinamide and biotin, PDRN Boost CH stimulates skin cell renewal, improving the skin's tone and texture. It also contains over 10 of the 20 amino acids that work as building blocks for proteins, including arginine, lysine, and histidine. Consequently, PDRN Boost CH offers antioxidant benefits and support of skin cell turnover for healthy, radiant skin.

Maypharm offers a variety of skin boosters (mesotherapy products) to fit your particular needs., For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr, or visit our website at https://www.may-pharm.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205154/METOO_HEALER1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205155/METOO_HEALER2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-introduces-the-next-generation-of-skin-booster-metoo-healer-301921819.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza and rejuvenation skin booster naziskin skin
Vedi anche
News to go
G20, Giorgia Meloni in India
News to go
Cresce spesa nei discount, italiani tagliano i consumi
News to go
Sanità, Nas denunciano 26 tra medici e infermieri
News to go
Elisabetta II, un anno fa la morte della Regina
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni sull'Italia
News to go
Ryanair taglia voli in Sardegna per la stagione invernale
News to go
Londra, asta da record per collezione Freddie Mercury
News to go
Affitti brevi, stretta in arrivo: multe fino a 5mila euro
News to go
Pallone d'Oro, Messi favorito
News to go
Spazio, anche il Giappone vola sulla Luna
News to go
MotoGp San Marino, Bagnaia sarà in pista
News to go
Trasporto aereo, domani 8 settembre sciopero handling
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza