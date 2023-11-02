Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Milliken & Company Launches OVIK Health

01 novembre 2023 | 14.31
Company rebrands healthcare business as a strategic enabler

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company unveiled a new brand platform for its healthcare business. OVIK Health, as Milliken Healthcare Products, LLC, will now be known, represents a new chapter for Milliken's healthcare innovations—one that reflects its unique position in the marketplace and builds momentum for its portfolio of leading solutions the healthcare industry has come to depend on.

"Launching OVIK Health marks a new era in our work to positively impact the healthcare industry," shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. "Through OVIK, we reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions and open the door to future opportunities that can heal, protect and support patients."

The rebranding begins today, with an expected completion date of December 1, 2023. Milliken Healthcare Products will transition to OVIK Health in all brand and visual instances; however, all current healthcare product names will remain the same. OVIK Health, as a subsidiary of Milliken & Company, will carry forward Milliken's portfolio of wound and burn dressings, compression solutions, cohesive bandages, and tapes.

OVIK Health's portfolio is defined by Milliken's chemical and textile expertise and enhanced by Andover Healthcare's cohesive and compression innovations, when Milliken formally acquired Andover Healthcare in 2019. Some of its most notable offerings include the proprietary Active Fluid Management® technology for wound dressings, the SelectSilver antimicrobial technology, and the EasyTear technology for cohesive and compression products. These offerings, along with Milliken's entire line of healthcare innovations, will continue to be available under OVIK Health.

"When we entered the healthcare business in 2005 and acquired Andover Healthcare in 2019, we were guided by the desire to help improve patients' lives globally with a range of superior products that are marked by dependability, ease-of-use, and innovative excellence," adds Shri Parikh, EVP of Milliken and president of OVIK Health. "That commitment does not change with the launch of OVIK Health. It unites us as a team of innovators with a single brand and clear mission of advancing healthcare technologies to improve patient care."

Customers, suppliers and distributors can expect individual communications regarding the rebrand in the coming weeks. To learn more about OVIK Health, visit OVIKhealth.com.

About OVIK Health  OVIK Health pioneers breakthrough products to help improve patients' lives—and the lives of those who care for them—around the world. Drawing on a legacy of textile manufacturing and bolstered by the spirit of creating a positive impact that will last generations, OVIK Health envisions a world where technical solutions can redefine patient outcomes for the better. Alongside mainstay medical products like wound and burn dressings, OVIK Health's portfolio includes compression solutions, cohesive bandages, and tapes that serve the traditional medical fields as well as the animal care and sports medicine markets. Learn more at OVIKhealth.com.

About Milliken  Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262541/OVIK_Announcement__Open_Graph___1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254813/Milliken_and_Company_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milliken--company-launches-ovik-health-301974214.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
