Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:12 Carburanti, prosegue la discesa dei prezzi

12:02 Adempimenti fiscali, da precompilata partite Iva a rata in più a dicembre: la bozza del decreto

11:56 Ricerca, dal Cnr-Cin un 'kit' per avvicinare i ragazzi alla scienza

11:46 Ucraina, Russia assedia Avdiivka. Zelensky: "Le nostre posizioni vengono mantenute"

11:15 Ucciso il cervo Bambotto, mascotte di Pecol che si fidava dell'uomo

10:28 Pnrr, Csel: "Progetti Tpl per 8,8 miliardi ma per quasi 2 miliardi si attingerà a risorse alternative"

10:26 Caserta, aveva picchiato e sequestrato la moglie in garage: fermato 35enne

10:02 Fiorello sui fuorionda di Striscia: "Pier Silvio Berlusconi? A quell'ora guarda 'Un posto al Sole'"

09:52 Argentina elezioni 2023, Massa e Milei al ballottaggio

09:48 Verona, attacco hacker all’azienda ospedaliera: sistemi in tilt

09:39 Israele: "Nessuna tregua a Gaza". Hamas pronta a liberare 50 ostaggi con doppia nazionalità

09:12 Fregene, risolto il 'giallo' dello yacht fantasma: cosa è successo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mindray Expands Its Cardiac Biomarker Portfolio with Cutting-Edge hs-cTnI and NT-proBNP Assays, Empowering Enhanced Cardiovascular Diseases Care

23 ottobre 2023 | 12.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in medical devices and solutions, introduces high-sensitivity troponin I (hs-cTnI) and NT-proBNP cardiac biomarkers. The additions have enhanced Mindray's diverse portfolio of cardiac biomarkers for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) diagnosis and management.

While CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide, early detection is key in saving lives. Guidelines recommend the use of cTnl and NT-proBNP as essential biomarkers for suspected Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) and heart failure in early screening, risk stratification, rapid diagnosis, and therapeutic monitoring.

The two assays are the collaborative effort of Mindray and HyTest, a Mindray company and a prominent global provider of antibodies and antigens. HyTest, renowned for its cardiac biomarker expertise, had its cardiac troponin complex material selected as the international troponin standard by AACC in 2004.

Validated by Wuhan Asian Heart Hospital in China and Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute in the U.S., both assays showcase outstanding clinical performance.

Mindray hs-cTnI Assay: reliable myocardial injury detection with a high detection rate and a low CV

Mindray's hs-cTnI assay far surpasses the minimum requirements for hs-cTn by achieving a remarkable 93% detection rate between LoD and 99th URL and an imprecision CV below 5% at the 99th URL. This demonstrates the assay's exceptional sensitivity, precision, and reliability in detecting myocardial injury. Furthermore, a 0-2h diagnostic algorithm study conducted at the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute further supports its effectiveness in diagnosing and managing cardiac conditions within this crucial timeframe.

Mindray NT-proBNP Assay with high precision and strong anti-interference capacity  

NT-proBNP is an established cardiac marker for heart failure and its management. Mindray's NT-proBNP assay demonstrates high precision with a CV of ≤5% and effectively minimizes interference from 55 common medications for heart diseases, proving its reliability for heart failure detection and management.

"Through integrating HyTest's pioneering antibodies and research on cardiac biomarkers with Mindray's advanced reagent technology and platform, we will deliver more reliable solutions that bring improved patient outcomes in the field of cardiovascular diseases and beyond," said Dr. Jianwen He, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindray IVD.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices and solutions that empower healthcare professionals worldwide with innovative, life-saving tools in Patient Monitoring and Life Support, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Medical Imaging and Orthopaedics.  

Website: https://www.mindray.com/en 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254472/image_5018067_29234580.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254473/image_5018067_29234658.jpg 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindray-expands-its-cardiac-biomarker-portfolio-with-cutting-edge-hs-ctni-and-nt-probnp-assays-empowering-enhanced-cardiovascular-diseases-care-301964347.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia biomarker portfolio with cutting edge hs cTnI Mindray Expands Its Cardiac biomarker portfolio portfolio Empowering Enhanced
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid e troppo lavoro, stop a multe medici di Bari: colloquio Mattarella-Calderone
News to go
Mille Miglia 2024, 5 tappe dall'11 al 15 giugno
News to go
Videogiochi anti-stress per 7 italiani su 10
News to go
Medio Oriente, Blinken: "Più acqua per Gaza, rischio malattie"
News to go
Ravenna, catturati rapinatori seriali al bancomat
News to go
Clima Italia, 35 miliardi di euro di danni in 10 anni
News to go
Eurostat, il 63% delle famiglie italiane fatica ad arrivare a fine mese
News to go
Influencer, oltre 27 milioni di italiani ne seguono almeno uno
News to go
Caro-affitti, Bernini incontra gli studenti
News to go
Messina, scoperti oltre mille lavoratori in nero o irregolari
News to go
Gaza, dal valico di Rafah 20 camion con aiuti
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia BBB


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza