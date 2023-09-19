Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:20 Manovra, perché Giorgetti fa bene a temere i mercati

19:07 L'ultima idea di Elon Musk: X a pagamento per tutti

18:48 Dengue Italia, crescono i casi: sono 208 da inizio anno a oggi

18:32 Pechino Express 2023, oggi 19 settembre in onda terza puntata su TV8

18:11 Nagorno Karabakh, alta tensione Azerbaigian-Armenia: cosa fa la Russia

17:59 Natalità, Clementoni: "Con Prénatal supportiamo le famiglie, al centro nostro lavoro"

17:47 Sondaggi politici: calo Fdi e Pd, crescono M5S e Lega

17:44 Natalità, Zotta (Arstana): "Progetto Prénatal si integra con nostri valori"

17:24 Mei: "Rispettiamo la scelta di Jacobs, vogliamo sostenerlo nelle prossime decisioni"

17:13 Roma, rubavano carburante: cinque dipendenti Ama indagati

16:48 Rinnovo patente, ora serve l'esame? E' una fake news

16:43 Versailles compie 400 anni, nella reggia la cena per Carlo e Camilla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Kidney Health Alliance Elevates Chronic Kidney Disease on Global Health Agenda

19 settembre 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventeen patient advocacy organizations from North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East have formed the Global Patient Alliance for Kidney Health. The Alliance aims to elevate patient voices and advocate for policies that enhance access to screening and early treatment of chronic kidney disease, or CKD.

The Alliance's steering committee includes representatives from:

CKD is one of the most neglected public health crises of our time.Globally, CKD affects nearly 840 million people. About 90% of CKD patients are unaware of their status. This can have dire consequences: CKD is incurable, and when left unmanaged, it can lead to kidney failure, necessitating dialysis or kidney transplants. 

Addressing CKD requires a system-wide approach that prioritizes early disease identification and management. This approach should include policies focused on improving access to risk-based screening, eliminating health care system inefficiencies and prioritizing education and training of health care professionals.

"The Alliance urges governments to act decisively to protect at-risk patients by investing in proven policy solutions to slow disease progression and prevent severe complications and death," says Marisol Robles, a steering committee member and president of the Mario Robles Ossio Foundation in Mexico. 

The cost of CKD on people, governments and the environment is high.The negative impact of CKD is far-reaching. Treatment for patients with kidney failure places huge costs on health care systems and harms the environment immensely. Many countries spend 2-3% of their annual health care budget and collectively use about 265 billion litres of water to provide dialysis therapy and kidney transplants annually.

Chris Forbes, steering committee member and CEO of Kidney Health Australia, relates: "Chronic kidney disease is costing the Australian economy $9.9 billion per year in productivity-related losses and health care expenditure to provide dialysis and kidney transplants." "When these organs stop working," he continues, "it wreaks havoc."

Individual level approaches to chronic kidney disease fall short.While lifestyle modifications and medications can slow progression of CKD, without an increased emphasis on screening and early treatment, the Alliance says, many more people will be affected.

Marisol Robles, whose home country Mexico has the sixth highest premature death rate in the world from CKD, says: "It's important to educate at-risk people about how to keep their kidneys healthy but in heavily burdened countries, governments have an obligation to implement policies that reflect international best-practice."

About the Global Patient Alliance for Kidney HealthBringing together advocates from around the world, the Global Patient Alliance for Kidney Health envisions health care systems that treat chronic kidney disease as a public health priority by ensuring at-risk patients can access comprehensive screening and early treatment. The non-profit Global Alliance for Patient Access serves as secretariat for the Alliance. Visit globalkidneyalliance.org for more information.

Sponsorship SupportAstraZeneca has provided a financial sponsorship to the Global Alliance for Patient Access as the secretariat of the Global Patient Alliance for Kidney Health.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213545/Global_Patient_Alliance_for_Kidney_Health_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-kidney-health-alliance-elevates-chronic-kidney-disease-on-global-health-agenda-301931433.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Alliance aims early treatment Medio Oriente Global Health agenda
Vedi anche
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
News to go
Cgil: "Tavoli non servono, governo non vuole aprire trattativa"
News to go
Gioco d'azzardo online vale 18 miliardi l'anno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza