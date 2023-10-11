Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:49 Ricerca, sclerosi multipla: nuovi dati di efficacia a 5 anni per farmaco sperimentale

14:39 Farmaci, Merck: "Nuovi dati confermano efficacia cladribina in sclerosi multipla"

14:25 Tecnostress, 8 italiani su 10 incollati a smartphone e pc: come difendersi

14:23 Musumeci e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro - Video

14:11 Il castoro torna in Italia dopo 500 anni: gli effetti per uomo e ambiente

14:08 Milano, Stefano Boeri indagato per turbativa

13:47 Nadef, via libera della Camera a scostamento bilancio

13:46 Nadef, da taglio cuneo a rinnovo contratti: cosa prevede risoluzione maggioranza

13:35 Hamas, da Bitcoin a Zakat: come arrivano i soldi (anche dall'Italia)

13:18 Influenza intestinale 2023, sintomi: cosa c'è da sapere

12:56 Acqua, Guerrini (Arera): "Nuovo metodo tariffario permetterà copertura costi riuso agricoltori"

12:49 Lombardia, Sertori: "Bisogna aggiornare la legge regionale 2003 sul sistema idrico integrato"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Novavax Advances Science Supporting Protein-based Vaccine Technology at IDWeek 2023 and World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023

11 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, will present study findings during two posters sessions at IDWeek 2023, October 11-15, and three oral presentations at World Vaccine Congress (WVC) Europe 2023, October 16-19. Highlights include clinical data on Novavax's BA.1, BA.5 and bivalent variant vaccines, an evaluation of its prototype COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years, real-world evidence on adverse events post-COVID vaccination and an update on its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate.

"We are excited to share the latest clinical data and real-world evidence advancing the science behind our protein-based vaccine technology," said Filip Dubovsky, MD, President of Research and Development, Novavax. "These data will support the expansion of our label and describe characteristics that may help drive vaccine choice."

At IDWeek, Novavax will present data on key COVID-19 vaccine attributes that drive people's vaccine choices, and clinical data from two studies comparing its Omicron BA.1 and BA.5 variant vaccines to its prototype COVID-19 vaccine's ability to induce superior neutralizing antibody responses to BA.1 and BA.5 viruses in individuals previously vaccinated with mRNA vaccines.

At WVC EU, Novavax will showcase data from its Vaccine Impact on Productivity real-world study investigating the burden and impact of vaccine reactogenicity (solicited adverse local/systemic side effects), its Phase 2b/3 Hummingbird™ global clinical trial evaluating its prototype vaccine in children aged six through 11 years as well as its CIC vaccine candidate.

Novavax poster presentations during IDWeek:   

Author  

Presentation title 

Details 

Rousculp, M

Results From the COVID-19 Vaccines Discrete Choice Experiment Pre-Test Qualitative Interviews in Canada, Germany, the UK, and US General Population

Poster Presentation

October 13, 2023

12:15-13:30pm (EST)BCEC Poster Hall Poster: 1371 

Bennett, C

Immunogenicity and Safety of a Heterologous Booster Dose of Omicron Subvariant (BA.1 and BA.5)and Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Recombinant Spike Protein Vaccines: A Phase 3, Randomized, Clinical Trial  

Poster Presentation

October 14, 2023

12:15-13:30pm (EST)BCEC Poster Hall Poster: 2337 

 

Novavax oral presentations during WVC EU: 

Author 

Presentation title

Details

Zatonski, M 

Hummingbird NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 Global Clinical Trial: Data for Children 6 through 11 Years of Age

Oral Presentation

October 17, 2023

13:45pm (CET)

Room 4

Shinde, V 

Update on Novavax Investigational Influenza vaccine and COVID-19-Influenza Combination Vaccine Development

Oral Presentation

October 18, 2023

14:00pm (CET)

Room 4

Perretti, A

COVID-19 Vaccines in the Real World: Observed ReactogenicityRates

Oral Presentation

October 19, 2023

10:30am (CET)

Room 5

About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines too help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information. 

Contacts:InvestorsErika Schultz240-268-2022ir@novavax.com

MediaAli Chartan240-720-7804media@novavax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506866/Novavax_High_Res_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novavax-advances-science-supporting-protein-based-vaccine-technology-at-idweek-2023-and-world-vaccine-congress-europe-2023-301952812.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia at World Vaccine Congress posters sessions at IDWeek 2023 at Novavax Advances Science
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Vueling
News to go
Scuola, Camera approva proposta legge contro violenza in istituti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Pil, Istat: "Fase debolezza potrebbe proseguire nei prossimi mesi"
News to go
Droga, piazze spaccio gestite per conto clan mafioso catanesi: 46 arresti
News to go
Caldo Italia, ecco quando cambia tutto
News to go
Lavoro, 76% italiani ha avuto almeno un sintomo del "burnout"
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, news di oggi 10 ottobre
News to go
Napoli, blitz a Caivano: 9 fermi, coinvolti esponenti ex amministrazione
News to go
Inps cerca 512 medici fiscali: domande entro il 30 ottobre
News to go
Meloni, Biden, Sunak, Macron e Scholz: "Fermo sostegno ad Israele"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza