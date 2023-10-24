Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

OBiO Announces Strategic Partnership with Refreshgene to Realize Commercialization of Gene Therapy Product

24 ottobre 2023 | 06.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Visit OBiO at ESGCT 30th Annual Congress in Brussels

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBiO Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Ltd. (OBiO, 688238.SH), a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapy, officially announced an agreement with Refreshgene Therapeutics (Refreshgene). Under the agreement, OBiO leverages its capabilities of process development, large-scale cGMP commercial production and global business development to provide high-quality CDMO/CMO services and authorized cooperation services for Refreshgene's RRG-001 pipeline, and jointly promote the development of advanced therapies to benefit patients around the world.

Driven by human genetics and translational medicine, Refreshgene develops new gene therapy and drugs to satisfy unmet clinical needs via highly druggable and tissue-specific gene delivery technology. Refreshgene owns well-established research and technology system of AAV gene therapy and built up clinic-stage pipeline in the field of retinal diseases and congenital deafness. Moreover, Refreshgene is the first gene therapy company in the world to apply dual AAV vector technology into clinical trials in congenital deafness. And this time, OBiO and Refreshgene intend to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership for clinical application, clinical & commercial production and global commercial cooperation of RRG-001 gene therapy product.

OBiO focuses on one-stop CRO/CDMO services from preclinical research, CMC, and clinical manufacturing to commercial large-scale manufacturing for drug developers in the field of gene and cell therapy. Currently, OBiO possesses 15 vector production lines and 20 cell production lines, which can meet GMP production requirements of different scales. It has laid out a variety of innovative process systems, including production lines with single-use technology, filling lines integrated with lyophilizers, and cell therapy production lines for positive sample. OBiO is at the forefront of the industry.

Dr. Liu Xinxing, CEO of Refreshgene said: "In the CMC development of RRG001 pipeline's IND enabling, we chose to cooperate with OBiO, which is proved to be an experienced and collaborative CDMO. As a result, we further strengthen and expand the scope of strategic cooperation with OBiO. We look forward to efficiently bringing this drug to market and meeting the unmet medical needs on the behave of patients' benefit."

Dr. Jia Guodong, CEO of OBiO, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic collaboration: "This cooperation is an important milestone for both parties to promote the clinical application and the launch of gene therapy drugs. As a leading CRO/CDMO focusing on the field of gene and cell therapy, we always pay active attention to the innovative progress in the global gene and cell therapy, and the demand for large-scale GMP manufacturing, continuously providing efficient and high-quality services."

Join us at European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's 30th Annual Congress in Brussels, October 24-27. OBiO will be waiting for everyone at booth #58. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with OBiO, learn about our cutting-edge technologies, and explore how OBiO is contributing to the transformation of novel therapeutics.

Don't miss OBiO's poster: P171: Overcome the Unpackable GOI in Vector Manufacturing by Applying the CuO Inducible SystemWe are preparing surprises at our booth.

About Refreshgene

Refreshgene therapeutics is an enterprise engaged in the research and development of innovative gene therapy. It utilizes AAV vectors and non-viral vectors to provide precise solutions for the clinical challenges in the diseases of ophthalmology, otology, cardiovascular and other rare diseases and chronic diseases, focusing on the development of effective gene therapy products that are affordable to patients.

About OBiO

OBiO Technology is committed to becoming a global leader in gene and cell therapy CRO and CDMO to serve our customers worldwide with the best possible. We provide holistic research, development, manufacturing solutions, functional genomics, process and analytical development, IND-enabling CMC, clinical and commercial manufacturing expertise, capabilities, and compliance. Our missing is to "Enable gene therapy for a better life" through quality service to help advance advanced therapeutic products to clinics and manufacturing.we are committed to providing highquality service to global customers, advancing your product from bench to clinic, and bringing benefit to populations around the world. For more information about OBiO Technology, visit www.obio-tech.com.

Contact: bd@obiosh. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255591/OBiO_Technology_Shanghai_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/obio-announces-strategic-partnership-with-refreshgene-to-realize-commercialization-of-gene-therapy-product-301965341.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Visit OBiO Annual Congress in Brussels OBiO Announces Strategic partnership Annual Congress
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza