OBiO Announces Strategic Partnership with Refreshgene to Realize Commercialization of Gene Therapy Product

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBiO Technology (Shanghai) Corp., Ltd. (OBiO, 688238.SH), a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapy, officially announced an agreement with Refreshgene Therapeutics (Refreshgene). Under the agreement, OBiO leverages its capabilities of process development, large-scale cGMP commercial production and global business development to provide high-quality CDMO/CMO services and authorized cooperation services for Refreshgene's RRG-001 pipeline, and jointly promote the development of advanced therapies to benefit patients around the world.

Driven by human genetics and translational medicine, Refreshgene develops new gene therapy and drugs to satisfy unmet clinical needs via highly druggable and tissue-specific gene delivery technology. Refreshgene owns well-established research and technology system of AAV gene therapy and built up clinic-stage pipeline in the field of retinal diseases and congenital deafness. Moreover, Refreshgene is the first gene therapy company in the world to apply dual AAV vector technology into clinical trials in congenital deafness. And this time, OBiO and Refreshgene intend to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership for clinical application, clinical & commercial production and global commercial cooperation of RRG-001 gene therapy product.

OBiO focuses on one-stop CRO/CDMO services from preclinical research, CMC, and clinical manufacturing to commercial large-scale manufacturing for drug developers in the field of gene and cell therapy. Currently, OBiO possesses 15 vector production lines and 20 cell production lines, which can meet GMP production requirements of different scales. It has laid out a variety of innovative process systems, including production lines with single-use technology, filling lines integrated with lyophilizers, and cell therapy production lines for positive sample. OBiO is at the forefront of the industry.

Dr. Liu Xinxing, CEO of Refreshgene said: "In the CMC development of RRG001 pipeline's IND enabling, we chose to cooperate with OBiO, which is proved to be an experienced and collaborative CDMO. As a result, we further strengthen and expand the scope of strategic cooperation with OBiO. We look forward to efficiently bringing this drug to market and meeting the unmet medical needs on the behave of patients' benefit."

Dr. Jia Guodong, CEO of OBiO, expressed his enthusiasm for the strategic collaboration: "This cooperation is an important milestone for both parties to promote the clinical application and the launch of gene therapy drugs. As a leading CRO/CDMO focusing on the field of gene and cell therapy, we always pay active attention to the innovative progress in the global gene and cell therapy, and the demand for large-scale GMP manufacturing, continuously providing efficient and high-quality services."

About Refreshgene

Refreshgene therapeutics is an enterprise engaged in the research and development of innovative gene therapy. It utilizes AAV vectors and non-viral vectors to provide precise solutions for the clinical challenges in the diseases of ophthalmology, otology, cardiovascular and other rare diseases and chronic diseases, focusing on the development of effective gene therapy products that are affordable to patients.

About OBiO

OBiO Technology is committed to becoming a global leader in gene and cell therapy CRO and CDMO to serve our customers worldwide with the best possible. We provide holistic research, development, manufacturing solutions, functional genomics, process and analytical development, IND-enabling CMC, clinical and commercial manufacturing expertise, capabilities, and compliance. Our missing is to "Enable gene therapy for a better life" through quality service to help advance advanced therapeutic products to clinics and manufacturing.we are committed to providing highquality service to global customers, advancing your product from bench to clinic, and bringing benefit to populations around the world. For more information about OBiO Technology, visit www.obio-tech.com.

