Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:23 Incidente Palermo, 69enne travolto e ucciso da auto

09:05 Ucraina-Russia, "Mosca ha bisogno di altri 400mila soldati"

09:03 Pa, Csel: "Crescono investimenti e diffusione Spid e PagoPA ma competenze cittadini ancora basse"

09:02 Caldo africano ha i giorni contati, previsioni meteo oggi e domani

08:57 Caivano, don Patriciello: "Spari in strada nella notte"

08:54 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Brutto momento per i negoziati"

08:26 11 settembre, 22 anni fa l'attacco all'America

07:54 Migranti, tregua finita a Lampedusa: oltre 500 arrivi nella notte

07:47 Roma, smaltimento illecito rifiuti: confiscati 10 milioni a famiglia imprenditori

07:36 Incidenti stradali, 420 morti solo nei fine settimana estivi

07:18 Juventus, 'Il Giornale': "E' in vendita". Ma Exor smentisce

01:36 US Open, Djokovic batte Medvedev in finale e trionfa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

PeproMene Bio, Inc. Announced Completion of the First Dose Cohort and Opening of the Second Dose Cohort in Its B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL) Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells)

11 settembre 2023 | 06.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeproMene Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders, today announced that the first dose cohort of its phase 1 relapsed or refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) clinical trial of PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) has been completed. No Dose Limiting Toxicity (DLT) was observed, and the study has been cleared to proceed with the next cohort. 

The PMB-102 trial is taking place at City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the nation. PeproMene licensed intellectual property relating to PMB-CT01 from City of Hope, which developed the therapy.

In the first cohort, administration of 50x106 PMB-CT01 has been extremely well tolerated. Among three treated patients, all three experienced only grade 1 cytokine release syndrome ("CRS") and two had grade 1 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome ("ICANS") with full recovery. The Overall Response Rate is 100% (two Complete Response and one Partial Response) at one-month post treatment.  Two patients with mantle cell lymphoma had progressed after conventional CD19 CAR T-cell treatment prior to enrollment on PMB-CT01. 

"We are pleasantly surprised and thrilled to see such minimal toxicity associated with such a high response rate in heavily pretreated patients who have failed 3-10 prior lines of therapy, including FDA-approved CD19 CAR T-cells", said Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., the principal investigator of this single-center, dose escalation trial (NCT05370430) and associate professor at City of Hope, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation.

"Despite high initial efficacy of CD19-CAR T cell therapy for B-cell lymphoma and leukemia, a significant number of patients still relapse after CD19-CAR T treatment, highlighting the urgent unmet medical need," said Larry W. Kwak, M.D., Ph.D., vice president and deputy director of City of Hope's Comprehensive Cancer Center and PeproMene's scientific founder and compensated chair of its  Scientific Advisory Board. Kwak has an equity interest in PeproMene. "Unlike CD19,  BAFF-R signaling is required for B cell growth and survival, so it may limit the capacity of B cell tumors to evade therapy by loss of BAFF-R expression. I hope BAFFR-CAR T therapy will offer a clinically meaningful, new option for patients."

"Although still in early stage, we are encouraged by the initial observation of acceptable safety and preliminary efficacy in the first dose cohort of PMB-CT01 treated B-NHL patients. All 3 treated patients (2 progressed after CD19 CAR T therapy and 1 with CD19/CD20 negative lymphoma) responded to PMB-CT01 treatment," said Hazel Cheng, Ph.D., COO of PeproMene. "These clinical outcomes are consistent with City of Hope preclinical research data published in Science Translational Medicine in 2019, which showed that PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) could overcome CD19 antigen loss in B-cell malignancies."

About PMB-CT01

PMB-CT01 is a first-in-class BAFFR-targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy.  BAFF-R (B Cell Activating Factor Receptor), a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily member, is the main receptor for BAFF expressing almost exclusively on B cells. Since BAFF-R signaling promotes normal B-cell proliferation and appears to be required for B-cell survival, it is unlikely tumor cells could escape immune responses via loss of BAFF-R antigen. This unique characteristic makes BAFF-R CAR T therapy a great potential treatment of B cell malignancies.  BAFF-R CAR-T was constructed using the anti-BAFF-R scFv (single-chain fragment variable) antibodies with the 2nd generation signaling domains containing CD3ζ and 4-1BB. Our research has found that BAFFR-CAR T cells kill human lymphomas and leukemias in vitro as well as in animal models. PeproMene has licensed intellectual property relating to PMB-CT01, from City of Hope.

About PeproMene

PeproMene is a clinical-stage biotech company in Irvine, California developing novel therapies to treat cancers and immune disorders. PeproMene's lead candidate, PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T Cells) is currently being investigated in phase 1 clinical trials to treat relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL; NCT04690595) and B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL; NCT05370430). PeproMene is also developing BAFFR Bispecific T Cell Engager and BAFFR-CAR NK cells.

For more information, contact Hazel Cheng, Ph.D. of PeproMene Bio Inc. at hazel.cheng@pepromenebio.com or visit www.pepromenebio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972356/Pepromene_Bio_Inc__Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pepromene-bio-inc-announced-completion-of-the-first-dose-cohort-and-opening-of-the-second-dose-cohort-in-its-b-cell-non-hodgkin-lymphoma-b-nhl-phase-1-clinical-trial-of-pmb-ct01-baffr-car-t-cells-301921345.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia has been completed trial refractory B cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma been
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato 11 settembre Torri Gemelle, identificate altre due persone
News to go
Lula invita Putin al prossimo G20 di Rio
News to go
Marocco, almeno 2mila i morti per il terremoto
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: italiani intaccano risparmi
Mostra Venezia, a 'Felicità' di Micaela Ramazzotti il Premio Spettatori
Guerra tra Ucraina e Russia al G20 in India
News to go
Covid e scuola, presidi preoccupati per aumento contagi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: "Forza lavoro in Italia sta invecchiando"
News to go
Caro spesa, acquisti calano del 4,5% in un anno
News to go
Usa, la scoperta degli studenti che spiazza la Nasa
News to go
Meteo, weekend con clima estivo: punte di 33-35 gradi
News to go
India destinata a diventare terzo mercato consumo entro 2027
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza