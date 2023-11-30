Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:23
comunicato stampa

Peptone and The Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) Bellinzona Announce Collaborative Research Agreement

30 novembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Collaboration focused on novel target discovery in prostate cancer

LONDON and BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptone, a leader in translational biophysics and the design of novel therapeutics against intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs), and The Institute of Oncology Research (IOR) today announced the commencement of a collaborative sponsored research agreement in prostate cancer. The collaboration will focus on the identification and progression of novel targets in oncology using translational models to develop innovative medicines for patients suffering from prostate cancer.

"A collaboration with IOR combines Peptone's unique expertise targeting disordered proteins with the power of generative machine learning, unique structural insights into disordered targets and patient insights about cancer born out of seminal work from Professor Alimonti's group in Bellinzona," said Kamil Tamiola, PhD, CEO of Peptone. "Our collaboration is an excellent example of efficient technology transfer process and a burgeoning research and biotech ecosystem in Ticino, Switzerland."

Peptone is applying advanced biophysics atomic-level experimental approaches, including a novel ultra-low latency hydrogen-deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), supercomputing and generative AI to interrogate and drug intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs). IDPs are proteins that play a significant role in health and disease but because they lack a fixed structure, have been intractable or undruggable with conventional drug discovery approaches.

"Prostate cancer remains a highly prevalent disease with significant unmet clinical needs," said Professor Andrea Alimonti, MD, Incoming Director, and Professor of Molecular Oncology at IOR. "We are delighted to partner with Peptone on this research collaboration focused on novel target discovery in prostate cancer. Recent findings from my team demonstrate that advanced prostate cancer is regulated by several intrinsically disordered proteins, many of which can also control the tumor immune response. Targeting these proteins is a promising approach to this challenging disease." 

About PeptonePeptone is a translational biophysics company focused on the discovery of novel therapeutics against diseases driven by intrinsically disordered proteins. IDPs are proteins without a fixed structure that play a significant role in health and disease. For more information about Peptone, visit peptone.io.

About IOR BellinzonaThe Institute of Oncology Research, established in 2003 in Bellinzona (Switzerland), is affiliated with the Università della Svizzera Italiana (USI). It hosts researchers from all over the world performing basic and translational research in oncology with a particular focus on cancer biology, genomics, molecular oncology and experimental therapeutics. The IOR is located in a brand-new high-tech research building that hosts more than 20 different research groups, with state-of-the-art labs and facilities. Together with the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB), the IOR is a member of the Bellinzona Institutes of Science (Bios⁺), a recently established non-profit association aiming to promote, support and coordinate scientific research and teaching activities of its members.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288796/Peptone_CEO_Kamil_Tamiola_and_Prof_Andrea_Alimonti.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223699/peptone_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peptone-and-the-institute-of-oncology-research-ior-bellinzona-announce-collaborative-research-agreement-302001324.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
