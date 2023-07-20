Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:21
comunicato stampa

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES RNI, EXPANDING ITS SCIENTIFIC AND REGULATORY OFFERING TO SELFCARE PRODUCTS

20 luglio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ProductLife Group, a global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, strengthens its regulatory expertise in borderline products with the acquisition of RNI, a consulting firm providing global regulatory and scientific services across the entire spectrum of Nutrition and Consumer Healthcare products.

PARIS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global and specialized provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of RNI, an expert consultancy providing support in regulatory, medical and scientific affairs for nutrition and health products, with presence in France, the US and the UK.

Co-founded in 2006 by Violaine Chaumont, RNI delivers a comprehensive scope of regulatory services, including development strategy, scientific and toxicology expertise, due diligence work and quality audits. With an international understanding of regulations, RNI's team supports and advises nutraceutical, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical devices, active ingredient, and food companies to reach full market approval for their products. The company benefits from a unique regulatory and case law database and close partnerships with specialized trade federations.

Violaine Chaumont, Chief Executive Officer of RNI, said, "Since our foundation, we have set out to bring expert knowledge to support product development, registration and compliance and help manufacturers and brand-owners to navigate through all regulations applicable to selfcare products. By joining PLG, we will add the resources, international profile and expanded client base we need to take our business to the next level".

Xavier Duburcq, Chief Executive Officer of PLG, said, "Thanks to RNI's recognized regulatory expertise, we will be able to deliver an even greater value to clients, helping them navigate through an increasingly challenging market, where product regulatory classifications are becoming even more blurred. The complementary skills and offerings of our respective operations will truly be synergistic in serving our existing clients while increasing our client base. We are confident the RNI team will further enhance our ability to capture the growing customer demand for services to market safe and healthy products, globally".

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of medical solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

RNI

Co-founded in France by Violaine Chaumont in 2006, RNI offers cutting-edge expertise in regulatory, medical and scientific affairs for nutrition and health products. RNI bridges the gap between countries, supporting clients in achieving their domestic and international goals. RNI has expanded its coverage by opening offices in the United States in 2015 and the United Kingdom in 2019. The firm also has a strong network of local partners in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

RNI's objective is and will always be the same: thinking beyond mere compliance, addressing developments and projects, even the most complex ones, in a bold and strategic way.

For more information, visit https://www.rni-consulting.com/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/productlife-group-acquires-rni-expanding-its-scientific-and-regulatory-offering-to-selfcare-products-301881507.html

