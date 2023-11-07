Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:08 'I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone' vincono gli ascolti di lunedì 6 novembre

10:51 Londra 2024, Alex Schwazer ci sarà? Al Grande Fratello inquilini pensano a sciopero fame

10:21 Israele, un mese fa l'attacco di Hamas tra morti e ostaggi

10:10 I prezzi benzina e diesel di oggi in Italia, la media

09:39 Grande Fratello, eliminata Giselda Torresan. Chi è stato nominato, ultime news

08:48 Fiorello: "Croce celtica? Qui alla Rai siamo ignoranti, per me è come Dragon Ball"

08:41 Chi presenterà Sanremo 2025? Lo 'scoop' di Fiorello

08:10 Poste, in arrivo bonus da 1.000 euro per tutti dipendenti

08:03 Scontri tra tifosi Milan e Psg, grave francese accoltellato

07:46 Israele-Hamas, Netanyahu: "Dopo guerra assumeremo responsabilità sicurezza Gaza"

07:23 Maltempo, nuova allerta meteo sull'Italia. Toscana alle prese con fango e rifiuti

06:43 Le Iene e il reportage sulla camorra, spazio a Saviano dopo cancellazione di 'Insider'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Registration for the 7th IFPA Conference 2024 now open

07 novembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFPA (International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) is thrilled to announce the 7th IFPA Conference (former World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference), set to take place from June 27 to 29, 2024, in the vibrant city of Stockholm, Sweden. Established in 2006, the IFPA Conference is a pivotal event providing a unique cross-specialty platform that brings together medical and health professionals from various disciplines to share groundbreaking clinical research in dermatology, rheumatology, and beyond.

This year's conference theme, "Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease," reflects the mission of IFPA to increase global recognition of the seriousness of psoriatic disease. The conference aims to foster a broader international perspective on these diseases, encouraging collaboration on research, advocacy initiatives, and increasing awareness among medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

Key Dates:

The IFPA Conference is a unique platform where delegates can explore psoriatic disease from various perspectives by networking with patients and industry representatives in attendance. It provides a crucial opportunity for sharing the latest clinical research findings, promoting collaborative efforts, and advancing the understanding of all aspects of psoriatic disease.

In the words of April Armstrong, the conference president, and Chair of the SEC, "Together, as a clinical and research community, we strive to advance the care for patients living with psoriatic diseases, which encompasses not only psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, but also other comorbid conditions that impact our patients' lives. At the upcoming IFPA conference in Stockholm, we will share our knowledge and have meaningful conversations about these advances".

By encouraging international collaboration, the conference seeks to drive innovation, enhance awareness, and elevate the role of IFPA and its members in advancing medical knowledge in the realm of psoriatic disease.

Register now atifpaconference.com/registration.For info about abstract submission visithttps://conference.ifpa-pso.com/abstracts.Download toolkit athttps://connect.ifpa-pso.com/hubfs/IFPA-Conference/Toolkit-2024.zip.For more information about the conference, visitifpaconference.com.

About IFPA:

IFPA (The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) is a global non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals affected by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. IFPA is dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting cutting-edge research, and providing support for patients living with these conditions.

Contact:  

Annika Sjöberg +46 (0) 70 749 58 20

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264829/IFPA_Conference_2024_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747380/4378815/ifpa_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/registration-for-the-7th-ifpa-conference-2024-now-open-301977033.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
search in dermatology former World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference is a pivotal event providing IFPA Conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky e l'invito (ironico) a Trump
News to go
A Nuova Delhi non si respira: smart working e scuole chiuse per ridurre lo smog
News to go
Serie A, stasera i due posticipi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Milano, sequestrati oltre 10 milioni a società armamento ferroviario per frode
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico
News to go
Taxi, Antitrust: "A Milano, Roma e Napoli ne servono di più"
News to go
Emisfero Sud si sta prosciugando, a rischio clima e agricoltura
News to go
Raid israeliani su campo profughi Gaza, almeno 51 morti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza