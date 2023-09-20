Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:48 Ultima generazione a Milano, sei donne bloccano viale Fulvio Testi

10:19 Ucraina, Polonia: "Potremmo ridurre sostegno a Kiev a causa crisi grano"

09:56 Sudan, Cnn: "Kiev dietro attacchi contro Wagner"

09:55 Carburante, prezzi benzina e diesel oggi 20 settembre

09:48 Migranti, ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa. Bonaccini: "Su Cpr parole al vento"

09:37 Provedel e gol Champions League, capolavoro targato 94: ecco perché

09:29 Ryanair, Antitrust avvia istruttoria per possibile abuso di posizione dominante

09:05 TIM Music Awards – La Festa con Nek e Carolina Di Domenico, in onda stasera su Rai2

09:01 Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaigian: "Avanti 'operazione antiterrorismo' fino a resa separatisti armeni"

08:45 Meteo oggi Italia, arriva il maltempo con crollo termico: cosa succede entro il weekend

08:29 Brindisi, incendio in casa di campagna a San Michele Salentino: scoperto cadavere carbonizzato

08:19 Reddito di cittadinanza, stroncato giro illecito: frodati più di 2 milioni e 300mila euro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sandrine Parkins Appointed as Head of Operations for Harvey Medical, a ClariMed Company

20 settembre 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Sandrine Parkins as Head of Operations for Harvey Medical, a ClariMed company.

With a strong background in medical technology and an exceptional reputation as a problem solver, Sandrine brings over 25 years of experience in technical consultancy and a passion for developing high-performing, engaged, and autonomous teams. Prior to joining Harvey Medical, Sandrine served in progressively responsible roles for Team Consulting for over fifteen years, where she honed her organizational development, project, and program management, and change management skills within the medical device product development arena.

In her new role, Sandrine will spearhead Harvey Medical's growing operations, focusing on project planning and delivery, resourcing, and talent management while ensuring a robust infrastructure for business processes and systems that will bolster Harvey Medical's performance and ClariMed's broader growth and efficiency.

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to have Sandrine join us to continue our commitment to operational excellence within ClariMed.  She adds to the professionalism of our team, and her years of leadership within a consultancy are just what we need to continue to build our foundation for growth."

Louisa Harvey, Principal of Harvey Medical, added, "Sandrine will be instrumental not only in refining and maintaining Harvey Medical operations but also in harnessing and integrating the combined strengths of the entire ClariMed organization. We truly are 'stronger together' when we can attract such great talent to our team."

"I'm delighted to join such a young and dynamic team who are laser-focused on addressing emerging trends in the marketplace," said Sandrine Parkins. " I see the immense potential of the ClariMed companies and look forward to ensuring that our systems and infrastructure effectively deliver our collective value to our clients."

Sandrine will be based out of the Harvey Medical Cambridge office.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique GarrettMGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com1.484.363.1773

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214821/Sandrine_Parkins.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandrine-parkins-appointed-as-head-of-operations-for-harvey-medical-a-clarimed-company-301931947.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza as Head of Operations CHADDS Ford first end to end MedTech as
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, vaccino disponibile dalla prossima settimana
News to go
Ipertensione, i dati Oms
News to go
Assemblea Generale Onu al via, tra i temi il clima e la guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, aperta un'inchiesta
News to go
Champions League, al via oggi per club italiani
News to go
Pnrr, Consiglio Ue approva modifiche Italia
News to go
Miracolo San Gennaro si ripete: sangue si è sciolto
News to go
Bonus psicologo per studenti universitari: come funziona
Migranti, Letta ricorda tragedia Lampedusa del 2013: “Basta vite spezzate” - Video
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Riforma Irpef, il punto
News to go
Scuola, istituti tecnici e voto in condotta: le novità
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza