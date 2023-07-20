Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:03 Ucraina, attacchi russi su Odessa e Mykolaiv

08:36 Coldplay di nuovo in concerto in Italia, due date a Roma nel 2024

08:19 Tajani: "Ruolo determinante Italia per grazia Zaki, nessun baratto su Regeni"

08:10 Offrono notizie su Messina Denaro, maresciallo ai domiciliari e giornalista indagato

07:51 Ancora caldo record sull'Italia con Caronte, previsioni meteo di oggi

07:49 Appalti, Palermo (Acea): "Protocollo col ministero dell'Interno pone il gruppo all'avanguardia sulla legalità"

07:22 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Italia d'oro nella staffetta mista

07:11 Iraq, proteste per rogo Corano: assaltata ambasciata svedese a Baghdad

00:03 Patrick Zaki torna oggi in Italia, fine di un incubo lungo tre anni

00:02 Russia minaccia navi dirette verso Ucraina. Zelensky: "Tutti nel mirino di Putin"

00:01 Caldo record in Italia, oggi 18 città da bollino rosso. Al Nord tregua meteo

22:48 Salvini e la foto con Meloni: "Avanti, insieme, sempre"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Sathgen Therapeutics announces dosing of the first patient cohort with MSP008-22, a novel anti-cancer drug

20 luglio 2023 | 08.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

~ Promising Efficacy Against Difficult-to-treat Cancers, Including Triple Negative Breast Cancer, and Enhanced Effect of Standard-of-Care Chemotherapy During Preclinical Development ~

MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of a leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), has announced the completion of the first cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial for their first-in-class New Chemical Entity, MSP008-22. The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned contract research organization in the health sector.

Sathgen Therapeutics aims to develop MSP008-22 for difficult-to-treat cancers, starting with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and prostate cancer as proof-of-principle. MSP008-22 effectively targets treatment-resistant cancer cells in preclinical models, and demonstrates an excellent safety profile with no serious adverse events in the first patient cohort.

Professor Sendurai Mani, Associate Director, Legorreta Cancer Center, Brown University, and Scientific Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, stated, "TNBC is responsible for 30% of breast cancer-related deaths. The lack of estrogen and progesterone receptors and HER2 expression makes it challenging to treat using conventional hormone therapy. MSP008-22 will address this significant unmet need for TNBC patients."

Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, GBL, and CSO, Sathgen Therapeutics, said, "A major milestone for us, this clinical trial marks our first program to enter clinical development. MSP008-22 is our lead candidate for treating TNBC and prostate cancer, and enhances the efficacy of standard-of-care chemotherapy."

Mr. Samir Somaiya, Chairman and MD, GBL, and Executive Co-Founder, Sathgen Therapeutics, highlighted, "At GBL, research is the cornerstone of our enterprise, creating continuous value for society. We are dedicated to pioneering drug discovery to generate sustainable advantages. The trial represents a crucial milestone in our mission to help patients with hard-to-treat cancers."

Dr. Deepa Arora, CEO, Clinexel, explained, "The successful completion of the first cohort of this study (NCT05478486) in patients with advanced solid tumours without any adverse events is very encouraging. We are working to bring a safe and effective oral therapy to benefit patients with TNBC or prostate cancer."

Sathgen Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients. With over 15 anti-cancer candidates in the pipeline, Sathgen Therapeutics remains committed to advancing cancer therapeutics. For more information, visit the website at https://sathgentherapeutics.com.

For collaboration or investment opportunities, please contact Sathgen Therapeutics at BD@sathgentherapeutics.com or InvestorRelations@sathgentherapeutics.com. For additional information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157751/Sathgen_Therapeutics.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157753/Sathgen_Therpeutics_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sathgen-therapeutics-announces-dosing-of-the-first-patient-cohort-with-msp008-22-a-novel-anti-cancer-drug-301881833.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Breast Cancer Including triple negative Breast Cancer Sathgen Therapeutics
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
News to go
Cibo sintetico, via libera del Senato a ddl governo
News to go
Poste Italiane, aumenti delle tariffe dal 24 luglio
News to go
Addio ad Andrea Purgatori, il giornalista è morto oggi: aveva 70 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Russia risponde ad attacco ponte Crimea: raid su Odessa
News to go
Scuola, a luglio in busta paga bonus per gli insegnanti
News to go
Strage Via D'Amelio, oggi il 31esimo anniversario
News to go
Pil, Svimez: in 2023 crescita a +1,1%, il Sud tiene il passo a +0,9%
News to go
Turismo e movida, controlli dei Nas nel Centro Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza