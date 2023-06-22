Scivita Medical's 4K UHD Fluorescence Imaging System showcased at EAES 2023

ROME, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 June, 2023(CET), 31st International Congress of the European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES 2023) was opened at Rome, Italy. Medical technology company Scivita Medical attended EAES 2023 and showcased its 4K UHD Fluorescence Imaging System, 3D Visualization System (Booth: E36), which reflects Scivita Medical's determination to its core strategy of "globalization".

Scivita Medical@ EAES 2023

Scivita Medical is a global medical technology company for minimally invasive diagnostics, establishing R&D centres in both China and Japan. Besides, Scivita Medical has obtained FDA-/CE- and PDMA-certifications for their products and applied patents in China as well as overseas. The company aims to increase market penetration with excellent products and be the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world through the continuous improvement of its core technologies.

With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has built a unique technology platform based on five synergistic core technologies: 4K UHD medical imaging technology, Fluorescence medical imaging technology, 3D medical imaging technology, Ultrathin Endoscopic imaging technology and Single-use Endoscopic technology. With its comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products, Scivita Medical aims to cover all types of endoscopic procedures and meet various medical needs in this field.

The 4K UHD Fluorescence Imaging System exhibited at EAES 2023 is developed by 4K UHD medical imaging technology and Fluorescence medical imaging technology from this unique technology platform. Scivita Medical 4K UHD Fluorescence combined with 3D Technology to obtain ultra-high-definition 3D images with fluorescence effect, which can be used in hepatobiliary surgery, thoracic surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, and urology, etc.

"For us, the focus is always on the doctors and patients, for whom we want to provide optimal care. EAES 2023 is a great opportunity for Scivita Medical to talk with world-class surgeon directly, to know more about local patients. " said Michael Li, Vice President of International Marketing & Sales. "In addition, we believed through this exhibition that we are able to make more local surgeon to know us and recognize us due to the high quality of our products." Mr. Li continued.

About Scivita Medical

Founded in 2016, Scivita Medical is a medical device company that provides minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment solutions, and focuses on the research, development and commercialization of medical endoscopes and related products. Scivita Medical takes 'Globalization' as its core strategy and has established R&D centers both in China and Japan. With solid in-house R&D capabilities, Scivita Medical has established a unique technology platform built upon five synergistic core technologies, and built a comprehensive portfolio of endoscope products and products candidates covering all types of endoscope procedures conducted by the various clinical departments, to address diverse medical needs. Adhering its value of 'Clinical Focus' 'Collaborative Innovation' 'People Oriented' 'Excellence & Efficiency', Scivita Medical will continuously upgrade its core technologies, improve market penetration with excellent products, and to be the preferred brand trusted by doctors and patients around the world.

