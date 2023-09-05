Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:20
comunicato stampa

SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level Monitoring

05 settembre 2023 | 16.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the company's newest biometric wearable device designed to measure ketone levels. Boasting CE certification for wearable biosensors for monitoring healthcare, the KS1 is the world's first all-in-one sensor and transmitter that provides real-time monitoring for ketone diet practitioners. Now, individuals adhering to a ketogenic diet or engaging in physical activities will be able to monitor ketone values non-stop for 14 days.

The KS1 is a consumer bio-wearable designed with a 14-day sensor that provides 24/7 monitoring. Users will then be able to read and understand the ketone values of their bodies to better monitor their health and adjust their lifestyles and food choices accordingly. The feedback provided by the KS1 comes every five minutes through Bluetooth connectivity and can be read on a mobile app by the wearer.

"The purpose for developing the SIBIO KS1 CKM was to expand the previous biometric sensing technology SIBIONICS has already mastered to provide higher quality and more precise monitoring capabilities. Since blood ketone levels are one of the key indicators that individuals with certain lifestyles and dietary requirements are paying more attention to these days, the KS1 was the next logical step for R&D at SIBIONICS. With this breakthrough, blood ketone levels can now be monitored in a more visual manner so that individuals can avoid excessive ketosis that may lead to acidosis," said Alfred Hu, Senior Vice President of SIBIONICS.

Designed for ease of use by everyday wearers who may not have prior experience in reading biomarkers and evaluating their data, the SIBIO KS1 CKM does not require finger-pricking, and instead, utilizes a minimally invasive, painless hypodermic sensor. Health and dietary knowledge are now democratized so that individuals can quickly and effectively determine their ketone levels. The IPX8 waterproofing also means the KS1 can be worn while swimming, showering, or exercising without incurring any damage or malfunction.

SIBIONICS has announced the free trial availability of the SIBIO KS1 CKM. Those interested in experiencing the benefits of the KS1 can visit website:https://www.sibiosensor.com/pages/free-trial?spm=..index.header_1.1 to sign up for the trial. Additionally, the company's another core technology, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is about to obtain CE certification, will be launching soon. Stay tuned for further updates from SIBIONICS.

CONTACT: Sandra Zhang, zy.zhang@sibionics. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201646/SIBIO_CKM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-launches-the-breakthrough-sibio-ks1-ckm-for-ketone-level-monitoring-301917874.html

articoli
in Evidenza