Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:52
SIFI TO PRESENT NEW SCIENTIFIC DATA DURING THE 41ST CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

08 settembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the presentation of new scientific data on its products during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from September 8-12 in Vienna.

"SIFI is committed to supporting continuous scientific exchange to help ophthalmologists get the most out of our innovative products like WELL FUSION, EVOLUX and XANTERDES," said Maria Cristina Curatolo, SIFI's Executive Director of Innovation and Medical Science. "This ongoing dialogue is key to make sure we meet the evolving needs of our customers and help them deliver positive outcomes for patients."

A total of four podium presentation and ten e-Posters will feature clinical outcomes on SIFI's advanced solutions for cataract refractive surgery and ocular surface disease. The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Sunday September 10th

Monday September 11th

Tuesday September 12th

On Sunday September 10th SIFI will hold a Satellite Symposium "The Unstoppable Rise of Advanced Technology IOLs: Harnessing Visionary Power" featuring clinical updates from a distinguished panel of international key opinion leaders on the extended monofocal EVOLUX and the presbyopia correcting WELL FUSION® system.

Additional details and the full schedule of e-Posters are available on our website at the following link.

ABOUT SIFI: SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 40 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

Media Contact:+39 3336999669press@sifigroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sifi-to-present-new-scientific-data-during-the-41st-congress-of-the-european-society-of-cataract-and-refractive-surgeons-301920927.html

