Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Soterios Pharma completes Phase II enrolment for STS-01 in mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata

01 novembre 2023 | 10.05
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata.  Final results of the study are anticipated to be available in Q2 2024.

David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This represents an important milestone in the development of STS-01 as the first approved treatment for patients with mild-to-moderate alopecia areata.  Whilst there are now options available for severe patients, there are still no approved treatments for patients with patchy disease – and yet they represent over half of the alopecia areata population and the quality-of-life impact can be devastating.  We are developing STS-01 as an effective and convenient topical treatment to address this unmet need."

The randomised, placebo-controlled Phase II trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of STS-01 applied for 6 months.  A total of 158 participants have been randomised to receive one of four doses of STS-01 or placebo, with effect being measured based on improvement in the SALT score.

About Soterios PharmaSoterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences company, which is focused on developing and commercialising medicines for dermatology diseases with major unmet needs.  The company's approach leverages deep scientific knowledge of medical dermatology to identify 'de-risked' opportunities to improve patients' lives. https://www.soteriospharma.com

About STS-01The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety profile in dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response and the proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways.  There is extensive pre-clinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and safety profile in alopecia areata.  The product is being developed as a topical treatment for mild / moderate alopecia areata (SALT score <50), which represents over half of the 700,000 AA patients in the US.

Soterios Pharma contacts:Mark Brimbleinfo@soteriospharma.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharma-completes-phase-ii-enrolment-for-sts-01-in-mild--moderate-patchy-alopecia-areata-301973268.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
