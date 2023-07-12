Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 12 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:30
16:27 Negli Hard Rock Cafe di Firenze, Roma e Venezia arriva nuovo Messi Chicken Sandwich

16:24 Spazio, scelta la 'fetta di cielo' dove Plato cercherà pianeti simili alla Terra

16:16 Omicidio Michelle Causo, la verità nel telefono: tabulati e chat al setaccio

16:03 Evasione fiscale, problema sostanziale prima che 'caso' politico

16:02 Ue, Mussolini (Ppe): "Sì a ripristino natura? Siamo ad un soffio da nuova maggioranza"

16:00 Santanchè: "Frecciarossa Roma-Pompei è iniziativa straordinaria"

15:50 Venere degli Stracci in fiamme a Napoli, Sgarbi: "Vandali vanno inseguiti e puniti"

15:43 Turista accoltellata a Termini, aggressore condannato a 7 anni e 4 mesi

15:34 Ricerca, Mur: "Toccata quota 3.700 progetti di rilevanza nazionale, Italia in anticipo su target Pnrr"

15:33 Ferraris (Fs): "Frecciarossa è un bel connubio tra tecnologia e cultura"

15:32 Omicidio Willy Monteiro, scende a 24 anni in Appello condanna fratelli Bianchi

15:22 Trovato corpo sepolto nel Reggiano, sarebbe messinese ucciso nel 2014

comunicato stampa

Stämm Announces the Appointment of Stefan Oschmann as Independent Director

12 luglio 2023 | 16.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"Stämm's technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry", Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm's Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stämm, a pioneering biotechnology company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stefan Oschmann, PhD. as an independent director on its Board of Directors. With his extensive industry experience and profound knowledge of the healthcare sector, Dr. Oschmann will contribute invaluable guidance as the company continues to drive innovation in the field of biomanufacturing technologies.

Dr. Oschmann expressed his excitement about joining Stämm, stating, "Stämm's technology has the potential to revolutionize bioprocessing and create a major positive impact for the global biotech industry". Stämm is at the forefront of biomanufacturing technologies, harnessing the power of microfluidics and 3D printing to develop the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies.

"Stefan Oschmann is a highly accomplished executive with a distinguished career. He brings to Stämm a wealth of expertise in strategy development and global operations.", expressed Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, Stämm's Co-founder & CEO. "Our Board of Directors comprises accomplished professionals from various sectors. With the addition of Stefan, the Board gains an esteemed leader whose expertise will further enhance Stämm's strategic direction."

Following a career in academia and trade, Dr. Oschmann joined Merck & Co in 1989, holding a variety of leadership roles, including President of EMEA, during his 22-year tenure. Dr. Oschmann left in 2011 to join Merck KGaA, eventually elevating to CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board in 2016, where he served until his retirement. Dr. Oschmann successfully led the company through significant growth, positioning it as a global leader in healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials.

About StämmStämm is a biotechnology company dedicated to making biomanufacturing easy, scalable, and repeatable. Inspired by nature, they developed the first methodology for continuous industrial production of biologics and cell therapies, leveraging microfluidics and 3D printing. Founded in 2016, Stämm mimics nature's use of laminar flow to down-size a whole biotech facility into an all-in-one, plug & play desktop unit. Their focus is to decentralize bioprocesses and democratize access to biotechnology products, thus freeing their partners to focus on the disruptive discoveries that make an impact on people's lives. For more information, please visit Stämm's website at https://www.stamm.bio/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767252/Stamm_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamm-announces-the-appointment-of-stefan-oschmann-as-independent-director-301875610.html

