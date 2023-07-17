Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:07 Alto Adige, mucche aggrediscono turisti: due feriti

17:55 Caterina Caselli smentisce fake news: "Ho accertato che non sono morta"

17:22 Rai Sport, Associazione Utenti Tv: "Auspichiamo sanzione verso telecronisti Mondiali tuffi"

16:36 Autogrill, in aeroporto Palermo nuovo concept casual dining dello chef stellato Ciccio Sultano

16:35 Caldo record in Italia, in Lombardia martedì 18 luglio fino a 37 gradi

16:20 Madame in concerto a Roma oggi 17 luglio 2023

16:08 Appuntamento a Gis 2023 per filiere logistica, porti e trasporti ferroviari

15:49 Caldo record in Italia, mercoledì 19 luglio il picco: 23 città da bollino rosso

15:21 Zona Bianca, intervista a Tajani e riforma giustizia: anticipazioni 17 luglio

15:16 Temptation Island 2023, oggi quarto appuntamento: anticipazioni della puntata

14:52 Veronesi: "Mi presenterò comunque sul podio di Bohème, su di me vendetta politica"

14:17 Ucraina-Russia, Zuppi negli Usa per missione di pace

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Study Proves iTind Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Lasts More than Four Years

13 luglio 2023 | 20.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company, announced publication of study data demonstrating that the minimally invasive iTind™ treatment provides long-lasting relief of more than four years for people suffering from the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as BPH.

The long-term study data demonstrates that the iTind procedure leads to significant and durable reduction of BPH-related LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) and improved IPSS (International Prostate Symptom Score) and QoL (Quality of Life) for over 50 months and up to 79 months (6.6 years) following treatment.1

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients could not be examined in-person for functional testing at the >48-month follow-up. Hence, the protocol was adapted so that data regarding long-term symptoms' relief, (IPSS), QoL improvement and the need for re-treatment could be gathered telephonically.

Summary of Long-term Study Results

The study was funded by Medi-Tate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation.

To read the full press release, visit: www.olympus-europa.com

About Olympus

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit www.olympus-europa.com.

1

Amparore D, De Cillis S, Schulman C, Kadner G, Fiori C, Porpiglia F. Temporary implantable nitinol device for benign prostatic hyperplasia-related lower urinary tract symptoms: over 48-month results [published online ahead of print, 2023 Jun 23]. Minerva Urol Nephrol. 2023;10.23736/S2724-6051.23.05322-3. doi:10.23736/S2724-6051.23.05322-3

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2152729/Olympus_Corporation_itind_threesteps.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774929/4160711/Olympus_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-proves-itind-treatment-for-enlarged-prostate-lasts-more-than-four-years-301876989.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia iTind treatment sequenziario treatment treatment provides long lasting relief
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, mercoledì picco: 23 città bollino rosso
News to go
Migranti, firmato in Tunisia memorandum intesa con Ue
News to go
Lionel Messi all'Inter Miami, la presentazione ufficiale
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, scade oggi accordo sul grano: Mosca dice no a proroga
News to go
Fisco, fattura elettronica e intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Gold Cup, vince il Messico che supera 1-0 Panama
News to go
Ucraina, attacco al ponte di Crimea
News to go
Abi, dal 19 luglio parte negoziato per rinnovo contratto bancari
News to go
Catanzaro, 13 arresti per traffico di droga
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Non daremo tregua a governo"
News to go
Iran, torna in strada la polizia morale
News to go
Covid, "serve vaccino in autunno": l'appello di infettivologi e igienisti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza