Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Suvoda Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Clinical Trial Veteran Irena Webster

20 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, has tapped Irena Lerentracht Webster to join its board of directors. Webster is a seasoned global drug development leader with over two decades of experience at sponsor, CRO, and site levels. She has led global clinical trial strategy and execution in a myriad of therapeutic areas including neurology, psychiatry, oncology, cardiology, and rare disease, contributing to multiple NDAs and sNDAs. Click to tweet.

Webster currently serves as vice president, head of program strategy & development operations for Arkuda Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that focuses on neurodegenerative disease. Prior to that, she led the Clinical Operations and Biometrics teams at FORMA Therapeutics (now a Novo Nordisk company) through a global sickle cell program as well as the approval of olutasidanib (Rezlidhia™) for the treatment of IDH1 mutation Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She also has held senior clinical development and operations roles at Sage Therapeutics and Alkermes.

"Irena brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in all aspects of clinical development and is known to be a change leader and practical innovator," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to the science of clinical research, while also focusing on the human element, particularly the site and patient experience. Her unique perspective on the Suvoda board will make a significant contribution to our ability to deliver innovative technology solutions that reduce the burden on clinical trial teams and the patients they serve."

In addition to joining the board of directors, Webster also serves on the Suvoda customer advisory board (CAB).

"Suvoda has a culture of authenticity, curiosity, passion, and excellence which is instantly apparent to customers. Leadership is extraordinarily customer-centric, interested in understanding and engaging, in an effort to help someone like me, in the role of a sponsor, do my job better," said Webster. "These characteristics and culture are the elements that motivated me to accept when I was asked to join the board. I am proud to be collaborating with some of the brightest minds in the eClinical space, to make a difference in how clinical trial teams serve patients."

Webster's appointment comes following Suvoda's recent launch of the Suvoda platform, which integrates IRT, eConsent, and eCOA solutions to provide drug trial sponsors and sites a seamless way to manage complex, mission-critical, and time-sensitive moments in clinical trials.

Webster earned her master's in public health from New York Medical College.

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1,000 trials across 80 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422kathy@mattsonpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/4091263/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suvoda-expands-board-of-directors-with-addition-of-clinical-trial-veteran-irena-webster-301852780.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Suvoda Expands board trial central nervous system compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza