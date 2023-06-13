Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies announces successful In-Vitro drug release test of new analgesic compound

13 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces promising results from preclinical testing of its pain-relieving drug - TPT0301.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent In-Vitro study of TPT0301, Tetra Pharm Technologies's novel drug delivery technology was compared against more commonly utilized formulations for drug delivery in the oral cavity. A validated, artificial membrane, designed to mimic the oral mucosa, was used for the release studies along with relevant biological media.

Because the oral mucosa is highly vascularized, drugs that are absorbed through the oral mucosa directly enter the systemic circulation, thereby bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and avoiding first-pass metabolism in the liver. This makes oral mucosal delivery an attractive alternative to conventional tablets and capsules.

"The results from the In-Vitro study are very convincing, showing superior release to the reference formulations, and we are confident the upcoming In-Vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) study will further support the In-Vitro findings", says Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The target of TPT0301 is the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a widespread neuromodulatory system that regulates and controls many of our most critical bodily functions, such as learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature, pain control, inflammatory and immune responses, and appetite.

"In alignment with our long-term strategy, we will continue to invest heavily in research and development of new drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and related disease indications. We are very encouraged by the positive results from the pre-clinical studies of TPT0301, which confirms the great potential and value of our programs", says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies." 

Tetra Pharm Technologies is currently planning for TPT0301 to progress into human trials as soon as the In-Vivo data have been evaluated.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:

Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098821/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988863/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-announces-successful-in-vitro-drug-release-test-of-new-analgesic-compound-301848153.html

